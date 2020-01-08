PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie takes second at home invite

The Sauk Prairie prep wrestling program welcomed 17 opponents into Saturday’s Sauk Prairie Eagle Invite.
The Eagles beat all but one of them, scoring 209 points to finish as the runner-up in the 18-team invitational. West Bend East scored 255 points to win the title, while Monroe (184), Ithaca/Weston (183.5) and Pecatonica/Argyle (183) rounded out the top five.
Sauk Prairie was carried by its heavweights, sweeping the top three weight classes.
Marcus Hankins got it done at 195 pounds, earning a 16-7 major decision over Beloit Memorial’s Tyler Sireci in the championship match. Hankins, a senior, cruised through the preliminary rounds, receiving a bye before pinning Madison La Follette’s Adam Northington in 51 seconds in the quarterfinals, then pinning Columbus’ Tayvon Hayes in 3:17 in the semifinals.
Simon Patterson took a similar route through the 220-pound weight class. Following a first-round bye, the senior pinned Wisconsin Dells’ Preston Backhaus in 3:06 in the quarterfinals and Columbus’ James Roche in 2:52 in the semifinals. Patterson continued his dominance with a 3:18 pin of Monroe’s Kelsey Dominguez in the championship match.
Austin Rider was also a perfect three for three in pins. The senior opened the 285-pound bracket with a bye, then pinned Seymour’s Emerson Ninham in 1:01, Columbus’ Liam Thelen in 0:24 and Ithaca/Weston’s Jonah Marchwick in 0:51.
Carson Saladis was the fourth Eagle to reach the finals. Saladis settled for second place at 138 pounds, losing in a technical fall to Poynette’s Gunnar Hamre. Saladis started his day with a 1:00 pin of Pecatonica/Argyle’s Lilly Foreman, a 1:02 pin of West Bend East’s Kasey Gish and a 1:32 pin of Badger’s Austin Peter.
Colton Uselman added a third-place finish at 106 pounds, earning a 0:41 pin of Madison La Follette’s Irie Jackson in the third-place match.
WIWRESTLING.COM WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Previous ranking in parentheses)
TEAMS
Division 1
1, Mukwonago (2); 2, Stoughton (1); 3, Kaukauna (3); 4, Burlington (4); 5, De Pere (9); 6, Hudson (5); 7, Kimberly (7); 8, Hartland Arrowhead (8); 9, Bay Port (HM); 10, Wisconsin Rapids (9); 11, Ashwaubenon (10); 12, Holmen (HM). Honorable mention: River Falls, Germantown, West Bend East, Slinger, Marshfield.
Division 2
1, Wrightstown (1); 2, Denmark (2); 3, Luxemburg-Casco (8); 4, Prairie du Chien (3); 5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro (4); 6, Ellsworth (5); 7, Tomahawk (6); 8, Wittenberg-Birnamwood (7); 9, Lodi (9); 10, Chilton/Hilbert (10); 11, Medford (11); 12, Amery (NR). Honorable mention: Baldwin-Woodville, Portage, Northwestern, Ashland, Kiel.
Division 3
1, Coleman (2); 2, Fennimore (1); 3, Stratford (2); 4, Random Lake (4); 5, St. Croix Falls Cadott (6); 6, Cadott (5); 7, Mineral Point (HM); 8, Brillion (7); 9, Kenosha Christian Life Boyceville (8); 10, Bonduel (12); 11, Boyceville (9); 12, Reedsville (10). Honorable mention: Lancaster, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Shiocton, Athens, La Crosse Aquinas.
INDIVIDUALS
(Note: Listed are the No. 1 wrestler statewide and any area wrestlers in the top 10, or the area’s top-ranked entry.)
Division 1
106: 1, Greyson Clark, fr., Kaukauna; 4, Riley Nilo, so., Milton; 7, Chance Suddeth, fr., Stoughton. 113: 1, Alec Hunter, jr., Oshkosh West; 11, Royce Nilo, fr., Milton. 120: 1, Carter Ziebell, jr., Slinger; 10, Kolby Heinz, jr., Waunakee. 126: 1, Nicolar Rivera, so., Stoughton; 4, Edward Wilkowski, sr., Watertown. 132: 1, Cade Willis, jr., Union Grove; 8, Sam Lorenz, jr., Waunakee; 10, Caden Fry, sr., Reedsburg.
138: 1, Jalen Spuhler, sr., Hartford; 8, Mayson MacLennan, sr., Janesville Craig. 145: 1, Gavin Model, sr., Stoughton; 7, Berhett Statz, sr., Waunakee. 152: 1, Luke Mechler, jr., Stoughton; 7, Brody Hemauer, so., DeForest; 10, Zachary Gunderson, jr., Monona Grove/McFarland. 160: 1, Keegan O’Toole, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; 2, Kaden Reetz, sr., Madison Memorial. 170: 1, Dajun Johnson, sr., Whitefish Bay/University School of Milwaukee; 11, Aiden Estes, sr., Baraboo.
182: 1, Sam Skillings, sr., Menomonie; 3, Thomas Witkins, jr., Fort Atkinson; 5, John Gunderson, jr., Baraboo; 6, Brandt Spilde, sr., Stoughton. 195: 1, Marshall Kools, sr., Neenah; 5, Rudy Detweiler, jr., Stoughton; 8, Marcus Hankins, sr., Sauk Prairie; 10, Jacob Horvatin, jr., Fort Atkinson. 220: 1, Brooks Empey, jr., Stoughton; 5, Tyson Fry, sr., Baraboo; 8, Mika Gutoski, sr., Fort Atkinson. 285: 1, Max Meeuwsen, sr., Bay Port; 8, Austin Rider, sr., Sauk Prairie.
Division 2
106: 1, Chase Beckett, so., Portage; 4, Parker Heintz, so., Lodi. 113: 1, Ashton Ackman, sr., Spencer/Marshfield Columbus; 10, Ryen Hazzard, sr., Edgerton. 120: 1, Blaine Brenner, jr., Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee. 126: 1, Jack Severin, jr., Kewaunee; 12, Chandler Curtis, so., Lodi. 132: 1, Lucas Joniaux, sr., Luxemburg-Casco; 10, Zane Licht, fr., Lodi.
138: 1, Matty Bianchi, jr., Two Rivers; 2, Jessie Tijerina, sr., Portage. 145: 1, Aidan Medora, sr., Delafield St. John’s; 5, Lowell Arnold, so., Portage. 152: 1, Ben Durocher, sr., Wrightstown; 3, Cole Bavery, sr., Edgerton; 7, Colton Nicolay, sr., Lodi. 160: 1, Clayton Whiting, so., Oconto Falls.
170: 1, Carter Paulson, sr., Rice Lake. 182: 1, Reece Worachek, sr., Luxemburg-Casco; 2, Alex Witt, sr., Monroe; 4, Sawyer Helmbrecht, sr., Lodi. 195: 1, Tyler Hannah, sr., Prairie du Chien; 10, Tayvon Hayes, sr., Columbus. 220: 1, Marcus Orlandoni, sr., North Fond du Lac/St. Mary Springs. 285: 1, Leif Bredeson, sr., Darlington/Black Hawk; 6, Bodie Minder, sr., Monroe.
Division 3
106: 1, Brayden Sonnentag, fr., Cadott. 113: 1, Remington Bontreger, jr., Lancaster. 120: 1, Carter Greening, sr., Weyauwega-Fremont; 3, Cash Stewart, so., Poynette. 126: 1, Gavin Drexler, so., Stratford. 132: 1, Alex Birchman, sr., Fennimore.
138: 1, Max Schwabe, sr., Stratford; 5, Gunnar Hamre, fr., Poynette. 145: 1, Kole Marko, so., St. Croix Falls. 152: 1, Aiden Vandenbush, jr., Random Lake. 160: 1, Devin Dennee, sr., Stratford.
170: 1, Brady Spaeth, sr., Cadott; 4, Dylan Horstmeyer, sr., Marshall. 182: 1, Tretten Joles, jr., Boyceville. 195: 1, Shamus McLain, sr., Coleman. 220: 1, Ethan Heil, sr., Edgar. 285: 1, Tanner Gaffey, jr., St. Croix Falls.
