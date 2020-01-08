PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie takes second at home invite

The Sauk Prairie prep wrestling program welcomed 17 opponents into Saturday’s Sauk Prairie Eagle Invite.

The Eagles beat all but one of them, scoring 209 points to finish as the runner-up in the 18-team invitational. West Bend East scored 255 points to win the title, while Monroe (184), Ithaca/Weston (183.5) and Pecatonica/Argyle (183) rounded out the top five.

Sauk Prairie was carried by its heavweights, sweeping the top three weight classes.

Marcus Hankins got it done at 195 pounds, earning a 16-7 major decision over Beloit Memorial’s Tyler Sireci in the championship match. Hankins, a senior, cruised through the preliminary rounds, receiving a bye before pinning Madison La Follette’s Adam Northington in 51 seconds in the quarterfinals, then pinning Columbus’ Tayvon Hayes in 3:17 in the semifinals.

Simon Patterson took a similar route through the 220-pound weight class. Following a first-round bye, the senior pinned Wisconsin Dells’ Preston Backhaus in 3:06 in the quarterfinals and Columbus’ James Roche in 2:52 in the semifinals. Patterson continued his dominance with a 3:18 pin of Monroe’s Kelsey Dominguez in the championship match.