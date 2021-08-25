Sauk Prairie soccer ramps up schedule, goals after state breakthrough

"Those two will obviously play huge roles in what we do going forward, but I look forward to being slightly more balanced than we were last year," Kornish said. "Isaac Homar is also going to be somebody we look to to go forward. And Will Judge has made some massive gains. He didn’t play too much as a freshman last year, but he’s grown both physically and as a person. We look forward to what he’s going to do this year. James Fishnick has come back kind of in a different spot mentally. He played last year, but I think he’s going to play a different role for us this year. So we've got a bunch of guys... Elliot Carlson, he's somebody else who is just maturing and getting older. I think we’re going to be more well-rounded.”