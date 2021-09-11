Sauk Prairie's Boerger wins River Valley Invite; Gregg breaks school record

Jack Boerger and Catherine Gregg have been running at the front of the pack all season.
The Sauk Prairie cross country duo did so again Saturday, with Boerger leading 218 boys to the finish line at the River Valley Invitational, and Gregg setting a school record to place eighth out of 176 girls.
Last fall, Boerger crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 16 minutes, 53.1 seconds to place 44th at the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet. Saturday, the Sauk Prairie junior used a time of 16:13.0 to beat out Madison La Follette's Nico Castellanos (16:25.9) to win the River Valley Invite.
Boerger's first-place finish led the Sauk Prairie boys team to 159 points and a fourth-place finish out of 16 teams in the Large School division. Madison La Follette (68) won the title, followed by DeForest (86) and Dogeville/Mineral Point (116).
Dalton Zirbel was the next Sauk Prairie boy across the line, using a time of 17:10.3 to take ninth among 112 Large School individuals. Ritchie Wolff took 39th in 18:18.3, while Kaleb Hansen (18:31.9) took 43rd, Jay Dregney (19:24.1) took 70th, Jonah Richard (19:59.0) took 85th, and Dylan Quayle (20:47.9) took 101st.
Baraboo (259) and Reedsburg (386) took 11th and 16th, respectively, in the Large School boys meet.
The Baraboo boys were led by Daniel Yesipovich (29th, 17:58.2), Ethan Sefkar (36th, 18:08.7), Connor Kleist (58th, 18:58.3), Evan Exo (63rd, 19:18.0), Jacob Greenwood (77th, 19:42.0), Eric Gumz (98th, 20:36.5) and Kienan Jones (99th, 20:36.6).
Reedsburg's runners included Caden Schneider (22nd, 17:43.5), Treynor Curtin (79th, 19:44.7), Ben Bruer (84th, 19:51.1), Logan Churchill (103rd, 20:55.9), Max Stingley (104th, 21:03.0), Arik Bauer (105th, 21:27.8) and Ethan Schneider (106th, 21:43.7).
Boscobel won the Small School boys title, while Belleville's Carter Scholey finished first in 16:35.8.
In the girls meet, Gregg continued to lower the Sauk Prairie school record. The sophomore dropped it to 20:16.3 on Saturday. That time was good enough for a fifth-place finish among 101 girls in the Large School meet.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point used the top three individuals — Ellie Robinson (18:39.3), Annie Robinson (19:33.2) and Julia Thompson (19:47.4) — to run away with the team Large Schools title.
Mount Horeb's Rhya Brandemuehl took fourth in 19:53.8, followed quickly by Gregg, who led Sauk Prairie to seventh place. The Eagles scored 208 points to trail Dodgeville/Mineral Point (59), DeForest (88), Waunakee (91), New Glarus/Monticello (112), Mount Horeb (117) and Monroe (172). Baraboo (282) took 10th out of 14 schools in the larger division.
Sauk Prairie's Natalie Curtis (21:48.5) took 29th place, followed by Kayla Garbacz (54th, 23:10.6), Elena Homar (60th, 23:27.1), Lexi Been (69th, 23:42.1) and Ava Jorgenson (78th, 24:00.9).
Julia School paced the Baraboo girls. The junior finished in 22:50.7 to take 58th, while Brooke Lawton (23:01.6) took 53rd, Shaylee Dougherty (23:23.2) took 59th, Haylie Weyh (23:28.6) took 62nd, Kadence Funmaker (23:45.1) took 72nd and Ana Exterovich (25:16.7) took 91st.
Reedsburg sent two girls to the River Valley Invite, with junior Abby Voigt (23:27.4) taking 61st and Ryleigh Bychinski (26:27.9) taking 98th in the Large Schools race.
Mallory Olmstead (19:46.4) won the Small School race to lead Lancaster to the team title.