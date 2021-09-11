Sauk Prairie's Boerger wins River Valley Invite; Gregg breaks school record

Jack Boerger and Catherine Gregg have been running at the front of the pack all season.

The Sauk Prairie cross country duo did so again Saturday, with Boerger leading 218 boys to the finish line at the River Valley Invitational, and Gregg setting a school record to place eighth out of 176 girls.

Last fall, Boerger crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 16 minutes, 53.1 seconds to place 44th at the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet. Saturday, the Sauk Prairie junior used a time of 16:13.0 to beat out Madison La Follette's Nico Castellanos (16:25.9) to win the River Valley Invite.

Boerger's first-place finish led the Sauk Prairie boys team to 159 points and a fourth-place finish out of 16 teams in the Large School division. Madison La Follette (68) won the title, followed by DeForest (86) and Dogeville/Mineral Point (116).

Dalton Zirbel was the next Sauk Prairie boy across the line, using a time of 17:10.3 to take ninth among 112 Large School individuals. Ritchie Wolff took 39th in 18:18.3, while Kaleb Hansen (18:31.9) took 43rd, Jay Dregney (19:24.1) took 70th, Jonah Richard (19:59.0) took 85th, and Dylan Quayle (20:47.9) took 101st.

Baraboo (259) and Reedsburg (386) took 11th and 16th, respectively, in the Large School boys meet.