Sauk Prairie's seniors keeping relative status quo with new coach

While Wallace is intent on keeping some of the tenants Sauk Prairie played with the last two years, he’s had a longer look at the program. Wallace was president of the Sauk Prairie Youth Football for eight years, giving him a history with the program as well as his current players.

“I’ve been in the youth program for the last decade, so I know just about all the players except for a few that have come out in the last couple years,” Wallace said. “I’ve coached a lot of them at some point in youth football, but a lot happens between when you’re 11-12 (years old) and when you’re 15, 16 and 17.

“You’re changing as a person, so I’m familiar with a lot of the kids, but getting to know them as young men is different than knowing them as a kid.”

Wallace coached the offensive and defensive lines as the Eagles went 6-11 the past two seasons under Iverson. Iverson stepped down in the offseason due to family reasons related to his long commute from the Milwaukee area. The coaching staff turned over with Iverson’s departure, as five new coaches have come in to round out Sauk Prairie’s staff.