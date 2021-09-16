Slow start costs Sauk Prairie soccer against Watertown

The Sauk Prairie boys soccer team fell below .500 with Thursday’s 3-2 home loss to Watertown.

Liam McCloskey scored in the game’s opening minute and Watertown (2-4-1) never trailed. Sauk Prairie (4-5-1) briefly pulled even, with Sam Drescher assisting James Fishnick in the 15th minute to tie the game at 1. But Watertown’s Denzen Esquivel scored in the 29th and 40th minutes go give the Goslings a 3-1 halftime lead.

Drescher took an assist from Isaac Homar and scored to cut the deficit in half in the 51st minute, but Watertown goalkeeper kept a clean net the rest of the way.

Ellis Kirner made five saves for Sauk Prairie, which will host Madison West on Saturday.