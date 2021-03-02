SOFTBALL: Sauk Prairie's Joyce signs with College of Lake County

Olivia Joyce signed with the College of Lake County softball team on Sunday.

Joyce, a senior at Sauk Prairie High School, will finish out her prep career for the Eagles this spring before joining the Lancers next school year in Grayslake, Ill.

Joyce is entering her fourth year as a member of the Sauk Prairie varsity team, although her junior season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. After starting in the infield as a freshman, she put together a big sophomore season that saw her bat over .400 while playing a number of defensive positions. Joyce finished the 2019 season as a second-team all-Badger North Conference selection.

“Olivia was our ‘Joyce-of-all-trades,’” Sauk Prairie head coach Shane Been said after Joyce's sophomore year. “She played in the outfield and a variety of infield positions as her team needed her. She went all out on almost every play, using her instincts and determination to get to balls others couldn’t. Her hitting improved tremendously.”

Lake County, a National Junior College Athletic Association member that was 0-3 before the 2020 season, competes in the Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference.