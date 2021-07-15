WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Catch up with former Sauk County athletes competing collegiately

Nick Crary, UW-La CrosseCrary and the La Crosse men’s track and field team took fifth at the NCAA Division III national meet, which was won by Wartburg. Crary, a sophomore out of Reedsburg, took 17th in the triple jump with a mark of 43-9 1/4.

Ava Douglas,

UW-OshkoshDouglas averaged 1.6 points per game on 31.6 percent shooting in her sophomore season at UW-Oshkosh. The Reedsburg alum played 13.9 minutes per game as Oshkosh went 9-2, including 6-2 in the WIAC. The Titans won the WIAC Tournament title with a 74-58 win over UW-Whitewater on March 5. The NCAA Division III tournament was canceled.

Will Fuhrmann,

UW-La CrosseFuhrmann contributed immediately at UW-La Crosse. The 6-foot freshman guard and 2020 Reedsburg grad started seven of La Crosse’s 10 games, playing 21.9 minutes per game while averaging 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 44.4% shooting from the field and the 3-point line. The Eagles went 8-3, including 6-2 in the WIAC, and reached the WIAC Tournament championship before suffering a 74-47 loss to Platteville.

Tom Ginther,