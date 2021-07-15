WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Catch up with former Sauk County athletes competing collegiately

Former Sauk County high school athletes have moved all over the country to pursue sports at the collegiate level. With most being able to compete during the 2020-21 school year, here’s a look at how former Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie athletes are doing in their current stomping grounds.
Trevor Adams,
Anoka-Ramsey Community CollegeAdams batted .289 with five doubles, seven RBIs and three steals in his true freshman season. The 2020 Baraboo grad played outfield, getting 38 at-bats across 18 games as Anoka-Ramsey went 13-21, including 3-9 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
Noah Anderson, Edgewood CollegeThe 2019 Baraboo graduate golfed two events for an Edgewood College team that took second in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. Anderson shot a 96 at the Edgewood College Triangular on Oct. 12, 2020, and an 85 at the Edgewood College Quadrangular on April 9, 2021.
Dylan Barganz,
Hamline UniversityBarganz batted .167 in 17 games, including 16 starts, for a Hamline team that went 14-26, including 6-15 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Baraboo grad finished with one triple and three RBIs while notching a .955 fielding percentage.
Caden Blum,
Air Force AcademyBlum was one of 32 Air Force football players to be named to the Academic All-Mountain West Conference team. Blum, a Baraboo alum and Air Force tight end, carried a 3.53 GPA. Air Force went 3-3 in 2020, including 2-2 in the Mountain West. Air Force is scheduled to open the 2021 season Sept. 4 against Lafayette.
Kayla Breunig, University of DubuqueBreunig started six of her eight appearances as a junior, finishing with a 7.31 ERA in 32 innings. The Sauk Prairie alum tallied 19 strikeouts and pitched two complete games. She threw a no-hitter in a 9-0 five-inning win over Greenville on March 12, allowing just one batter to reach base on a hit-by-pitch. She also batted .250 in 12 plate appearances, hitting one triple and notching two RBIs. Dubuque went 23-19, including 10-14 in the American Rivers Conference. A biology major, Breunig made the American Rivers Conference 2020-21 All-Academic Team.
Dylan Brown, Winona State UniversityBrown’s junior season on the Winona State men’s golf team ended with the Warriors winning the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship and earning a spot in the NCAA Division II postseason. The tournament was canceled by COVID, however.
Evan Carlson, Drake UniversityCarlson, a Sauk Prairie alum, didn’t see any action in a shortened freshman season in which Drake went 5-3-1, including 5-2-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Nick Crary, UW-La CrosseCrary and the La Crosse men’s track and field team took fifth at the NCAA Division III national meet, which was won by Wartburg. Crary, a sophomore out of Reedsburg, took 17th in the triple jump with a mark of 43-9 1/4.
Ava Douglas,
UW-OshkoshDouglas averaged 1.6 points per game on 31.6 percent shooting in her sophomore season at UW-Oshkosh. The Reedsburg alum played 13.9 minutes per game as Oshkosh went 9-2, including 6-2 in the WIAC. The Titans won the WIAC Tournament title with a 74-58 win over UW-Whitewater on March 5. The NCAA Division III tournament was canceled.
Will Fuhrmann,
UW-La CrosseFuhrmann contributed immediately at UW-La Crosse. The 6-foot freshman guard and 2020 Reedsburg grad started seven of La Crosse’s 10 games, playing 21.9 minutes per game while averaging 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 44.4% shooting from the field and the 3-point line. The Eagles went 8-3, including 6-2 in the WIAC, and reached the WIAC Tournament championship before suffering a 74-47 loss to Platteville.
Tom Ginther,
UW-Eau ClaireGinther earned first-team All-WIAC honors in his first season at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The Baraboo alum and North Dakota State transfer compiled a 2-6 record and a 4.47 ERA in nine 2021 starts, tallying 60 strikeouts while allowing 48 hits, 40 runs, 27 earned runs and 37 walks in 54 1/3 innings. Ginther had a 2-4 record and a 3.20 ERA in seven starts. Ginther won UW-Eau Claire’s first game since it disbanded in 1995 when he threw a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over Finlandia (Mich.) on April 16. Eau Claire’s program returned this spring to go 5-33 overall, including 5-23 in WIAC play to place seventh in the eight-team league.
Taylor Greenheck, UW-Stevens Point
A 2017 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School, Greenheck averaged 11.6 points per game in 2020-21 en route to earning honorable mention All-WIAC recognition. Greenheck added 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, and was also named to the conference’s all-defensive team in her senior season. Stevens Point went 3-6 in the shortened season, ending the year with a 59-53 loss to UW-La Crosse in the quarterfinals of the WIAC Tournament on March 1.
Dalton Hahn, Upper Iowa University
Hahn, a Reedsburg alum, was ranked 10th in Division III at 184 pounds when he closed out the season with a 6-2 loss to No. 8 Billy Pitzner, of St. Cloud State, in Upper Iowa’s Feb. 11 dual-meet loss. The NCAA Division II championships were canceled. As a junior, Hahn qualified for the 2019-20 Division II championships before they were canceled by COVID-19.
Marcus Hankins, UW-Eau Claire
Hankins saw limited action as a freshman on an Eau Claire team that finished second in the WIAC.
Adam Juran, Western Illinois University
Juran batted .267 with one home run, one double, seven RBIs and a .411 on-base percentage in 20 appearances, including 16 starts. The freshman catcher, a 2019 Sauk Prairie grad, helped the Leathernecks go 11-29, including 7-20 in The Summit League.
Emily Kieck, Winona State University
Kieck averaged 7.1 points and 3.6 assists per game as a senior at Winona State this winter. The 2017 Baraboo grad played 24.1 minutes per game, starting seven games as the Warriors went 5-7, including 5-6 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Kieck was one of 10 Winona State women’s basketball players to be named to the NSIC All-Academic Team.
Noah Larson, University of North Dakota
Larson, a 2017 Baraboo graduate, was second on North Dakota this spring with 38 total tackles from his inside linebacker position. The redshirt junior added six tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery as North Dakota went 5-2, including 4-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Larson and North Dakota will open the 2021 season at Idaho State on Sept. 4.
Aidan Lohr, University of Kentucky
A 2020 Baraboo graduate, Lohr committed to Iowa but soon left the school after it cuts its men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams early in Lohr’s freshman year. Lohr eventually signed with Kentucky and will join the Wildcats for the 2021-22 school year.
Wyatt Molitor, UW-Platteville
After playing just three games in the pandemic-canceled 2019-20 season, Molitor appeared in 36 of Platteville’s 41 games in 2021. The freshman infielder and 2019 Reedsburg grad batted .230 with a .341 OBP, .292 slugging percentage, seven doubles, 24 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
Carly Moon, Winona State University
Moon, a freshman from Baraboo, shot a 168 to help Winona State close out the regular season with an eighth-place finish at the Augustana University Invitational in April. Winona State, which also has Anna and Ashley Krieski from Reedsburg, took fifth out of 12 teams at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet from April 23-25.
Jordan O’Connor, UW-River Falls
A 2020 Sauk Prairie grad, O’Connor was a first-team All-WIAC goaltender in her freshman season at UW-River Falls. O’Connor made 122 saves for a .917 save percentage and a 1.42 goals against average while appearing in nine games, including six starts. River Falls (10-2) won the WIAC tournament when Callie Hoff scored with 1 minute, 23 seconds remaining in a 2-1 win at Eau Claire on March 19. The win capped a three-game series that earned the Falcons their second straight O’Brien Cup. O’Connor was in goal for the first two games of the championship series, making 21 saves in a 3-2 win and 18 saves in a 3-0 loss. The NCAA Division III national championships were canceled.
Desmon Sachtjen, University of Minnesota
Sachtjen, a Lodi alum and former Sauk Prairie co-op swimmer, placed 25th in the 200 backstroke (1:45.82) and 31st in the 100 backstroke (:48.83) at the Big Ten Championships. He was an Academic All-Big Ten selection and named Minnesota’s Most Improved swimmer by his teammates.
Ella Schad, Coastal Carolina University
Schad appeared in 10 of Coastal Carolina’s 15 games as a freshman, making four starts as the Chanticleers went 7-8, including 6-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. The defender, a 2020 Sauk Prairie graduate, finished with one assist and one shot on goal in 463 minutes. Schad made the President’s List for having a 4.0 GPA in the fall and spring semesters. The Chanticleers will play exhibition games against North Carolina State and Winthrop in early August before starting the regular season Aug. 19 against Charleston Southern.
Josie Schaefer, University of Wisconsin
Schaefer had a huge junior season for the Wisconsin track and field team. The 2017 Baraboo grad took second in the shot put (60-0.75) and 12th in the discus (184-8) at the NCAA Division I track and field championships from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Oregon, then took 10th in the shot put (57-9) and 19th in the discus (178-0) at the United States Olympic Trials from June 18-24 in Oregon.
Brianna Schyvinck, UW-La Crosse
Schyvinck, a Reedsburg alum, took 11th in the hammer throw (164-6) at the NCAA Division III track and field championships from May 27-29 in Greensboro, N.C. Schyvinck helped the La Crosse women score 56 points to take second as a team, trailing only Loras (58).
Brooklyn Schyvinck, Winona State University
The Winona State junior and 2018 Reedsburg graduate teamed up with Kalley Harris, Kendall Zeman and Shereen Vallabouy to take third in the 1,600-meter relay (3:42.09) at the NCAA Division II national championships in Allendale, Mich. Schyvinck, Michaela Pryor, Maddy Pietz and Kaylee Olson also placed 10th in their heat of the 400-meter relay on May 27. Schyvinck was named the NSIC track athlete of the week in February after winning the 400-meter dash (:56.54) and also helping the 4x400 team win at the President Davenport Triangular.
Zeke Smith, Loras College
Smith returned from an ACL tear in 2019-20 to place fourth in the 149-pound weight class at the 2021 National Collegiate Wrestling Association Division III championships in March, in Coralville, Iowa. After Loras went 6-4 during the COVID-19-shortened regular season, the NCAA canceled all Division III winter championships, leading to the creation of the NWCA Division III championships. Smith, a 2018 Sauk Prairie grad, had a first-round bye, claimed an 8-6 decision over New Jersey City University’s Rob Cleary, and earned a 5-0 decision over Adrian College’s Noah Nieman to reach the semifinals. After a 4-2 loss to Wartburg’s Brady Fritz, Smith earned a 7-6 decision over Messiah’s Garrett Cornell, then dropped a 7-2 decision to Stevens Institute of Technology’s Brett Kaliner in the third-place match. Smith was one of nine Duhawks to earn All-American honors.
Brock Turkington, Ripon College
Turkington had an 11.12 ERA and went 1-3 in 10 appearances as the Ripon College baseball team went 8-29, including 4-20 in the Midwest Conference. A two-sport athlete, Turkington and the Ripon football team are scheduled to open the 2021 season by hosting Augsburg on Sept. 4.
Jake Wegner, UW-Platteville
Wegner batted .250 with a .357 on-base percentage, .441 slugging percentage, two home runs, seven doubles, 10 RBIs and three stolen bases in 24 games as a freshman. The 2020 Reedsburg graduate played outfield while UW-Platteville compiled a 15-26 record, including going 8-20 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.