COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Former Westfield standout Hannah Hockerman thriving in new role at Rock Valley College

“They have a great team and they were going to take me into their program, develop me into an even better player and person, and that’s kind of what really drew me into their program. It was just a really great atmosphere and it really felt like home,” she said.

Fitting into a new role

While joining the Golden Eagles program was a home away from home, it didn’t come without some changes. Chief among them being the fact Hockerman was coming into an elite pitching rotation.

Having been the bona fide start during her final two years — would have been three if not for the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the 2020 spring season — with the Pioneers, entering an already deep pitching staff was definitely a culture shock for Hockerman.

“It was definitely a mindset change, knowing that I had a staff to work with and that I could be utilized strategically, instead of alone,” she said. “Instead of just me, we have a multitude of pitcher who all have their own specialties, so depending on what kind of team we faced, we have a couple good lefty pitchers that throw junk.

“I was more speed, and that was really helpful knowing we could be able to strategize our lineups against who we play, based on our pitching staff.”