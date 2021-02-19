PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield weathers poor start, races by Bonduel and into sectional final

The final stages were all Westfield however, as they finished the game on a 22-6 run and put the Bears (22-1) into hibernation. The Pioneers ultimately took the lead for good on a Lentz layup with 5:45 to go before she added a three-point play at 4:23 for a 38-33 cushion.

Freshman Carly Drew tacked on a euro step layup with 4 minutes remaining before Trista Drew gave the Pioneers a double-digit lead at 43-33 with her right wing triple with 3:30 remaining.

“Offensively, we moved the ball and found our teammates in the right spots, and converted,” Showen said.

The Pioneers lead grew to as many as 51-33 before a 3-pointer by Erin Timler with 1:25 to play ended the Bears’ drought. Another triple from Kara Troxel with 0:56 remaining clawed Bonduel within 51-39 but Westfield never let them get closer as they salted things away at the line.

Success from the charity stripe was huge for the Pioneers all night as they outshot the Bears by 13 at the free throw line, converting 15 of their 19 foul shots. And not to be outdone, Westfield’s defense held each Bonduel scorer to just one basket apiece the final 18 minutes.