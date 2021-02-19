PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield weathers poor start, races by Bonduel and into sectional final

BONDUEL — On the road, against an undefeated ranked foe, in the program’s first sectional semifinal appearance in a decade wasn’t an ideal scenario for the Westfield girls basketball team.
Add in a six-point halftime deficit and you get a pretty imposing wall to climb.
Boy Westfield made it look easy Thursday night as the third-seeded Pioneers shook off a sluggish start to upend unbeaten Bonduel, 55-39, in a WIAA Division 3 tilt at Bonduel High School. Sophomore Brandi Lentz scored a team-high 13 points and added six rebounds as Westfield punched its ticket to its first sectional final since 2005.
The Pioneers will have the added bonus of hosting Saturday’s penultimate game before the big dance after fourth-seeded Amherst stunned No. 1 Wrightstown, 63-56, in Thursday’s other sectional semifinal.
“To host a sectional final, who would think that would ever happen,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said over the phone following the massive victory.
“Just because of COVID and obviously us getting a win, and Amherst knocking off Wrightstown, to host a sectional final is awesome. We couldn’t have written it any better.”
Showen also couldn’t have drawn up a better finish as Westfield (19-5) dug itself out of a 21-15 halftime hole. The Pioneers slowly gained momentum, ultimately tying things three times in the second half at 28, 30 and finally 33 on a right wing 3-pointer by junior Trista Drew, who added 12 points, with 6 minutes, 30 seconds left to play.
The final stages were all Westfield however, as they finished the game on a 22-6 run and put the Bears (22-1) into hibernation. The Pioneers ultimately took the lead for good on a Lentz layup with 5:45 to go before she added a three-point play at 4:23 for a 38-33 cushion.
Freshman Carly Drew tacked on a euro step layup with 4 minutes remaining before Trista Drew gave the Pioneers a double-digit lead at 43-33 with her right wing triple with 3:30 remaining.
“Offensively, we moved the ball and found our teammates in the right spots, and converted,” Showen said.
The Pioneers lead grew to as many as 51-33 before a 3-pointer by Erin Timler with 1:25 to play ended the Bears’ drought. Another triple from Kara Troxel with 0:56 remaining clawed Bonduel within 51-39 but Westfield never let them get closer as they salted things away at the line.
Success from the charity stripe was huge for the Pioneers all night as they outshot the Bears by 13 at the free throw line, converting 15 of their 19 foul shots. And not to be outdone, Westfield’s defense held each Bonduel scorer to just one basket apiece the final 18 minutes.
“We had good focus on what we wanted to do against their guards, and we just had a couple of minor miscues on defending them,” Showen said. “For the most it was Trista and Lexi (Brakebush) doing a heck of a job tailing their leading scorers and everybody else kind of helping out on them.
“They answered the call and kind of followed the game plan.”
That was a far stretch from the first half as Westfield saw its lead evaporate. After a Carly Drew putback put the Pioneers up 12-9 with 5:25 to go, the Bears went into the break on a 12-3 run, with the final six points coming from Brenna Hertzfeldt, as she scored a baker’s dozen of her game-high 15 before halftime.
“We did give up a good percentage of our first-half points to a girl we didn’t plan for too much, but the second half we just sharpened up on a couple of things we wanted to do defensive,” Showen said.
Along with Lentz and Trista Drew, sophomore Nadia Hoffa added 12 points, while Brakebush scored all nine of her points in the second half, including 7-of-9 from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Bonduel’s leading scorers Allaina Robaidek (16.2 points per game) and Troxel (15.4) were held to seven and six points, respectively, and no other Bear had more than three.
Up next is fellow underdog Amherst (14-7). The Falcons sport three double-digit scorers, led by 5-foot-11 senior Brooke Wideman (13.4 PPG). She’s joined by juniors Sydney Lehman (12.4) and Hannah Wall (10.3), who stand at 6-3 and 6-1, respectively.
“Amherst is going to bring a lot of size and we’ll have to figure out how to deal with that,” Showen admitted.
As for now, he and the Pioneers are enjoying the storybook win.
WESTFIELD 55, BONDUEL 39
Westfield;15;40;—;55
Bonduel;21;18;—;39
WESTFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Trista Drew 3 3-4 12, Carly Drew 3 0-0 6, Lexi Brakebush 1 7-9 9, Kimmy Sengbusch 1 0-0 3, Nadia Hoffa 4 2-3 12, Brandi Lentz 5 3-3 13. Totals 17 15-19 55.
BONDUEL — Allaina Robaidek 3 0-0 7, Kara Troxel 2 0-0 6, Ella Hischke 1 0-0 3, Erin Timler 1 0-0 3, Brenna Hertzfeldt 7 1-2 15, Breanna Schnell 1 1-4 3, Kylie Hoffman 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-6 39.
3-point goals: W 6 (T. Drew 3, Hoffa 2, Sengbusch 1), B 5 (Troxel 2, Robaidek 1, Hischke 1, Timler 1). Total fouls: W 7, B 16.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.