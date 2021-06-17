PREP SOFTBALL: Westfield's rally falls short against top-seeded Wittenberg-Birnamwood in regional final loss

Since its season-opening loss to Shiocton, the Wittenberg-Birnamwood prep softball team has been untouchable, winning 15 straight games entering Wednesday night.
Westfield nearly brought said streak to an end but the Pioneers’ upset bid wasn’t enough against the top-seeded Chargers as they fell 6-5 in a WIAA Division 3 regional final game in Wittenberg.
Carly Drew went 2-for-3 with a double while Nadia Hoffa went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to help power the Pioneers in their near victory.
And it was ever-so-close as Westfield (8-10) trailed 4-3 before surrendering a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to fall behind 6-3 with just three outs remaining. The Pioneers pushed back with their backs against the wall as Hoffa reached on a fielder’s choice before Braeanne Chaplewski reached on an error and advanced to second to put a pair of runners in scoring position.
A ground out by Maddie Chappell nearly squashed the threat, but Trista Drew kept things alive as she laced a double to right to plate both runners and cut the lead to 6-5. The rally attempt ultimately ran out of steam however, as May Reetz lined out to shortstop Abi Fraaza to end the game.
The Pioneers fought all night, taking a 2-1 lead in the top of the second on an RBI ground out by Braylee Wolff and a Hoffa RBI single. The Chargers (16-1) later responded with two runs in the bottom of the third, including a two-out RBI triple by Amara Schoepke for a 3-2 lead, but Westfield tied things right back with a run in the top of the fourth on a Hoffa RBI groundout.
The deadlock didn’t last long as Fraaza gave the Chargers the lead back for good with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth, before the Chargers added two more in the sixth, including a Mckenna Metropolus RBI triple, to put things just out of reach.
Trista Drew struck out four while allowing four earned runs on eight hits and seven walks in the complete game loss with a double at the plate, while Wolff went 2-for-3 with a double.
WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 6, WESTFIELD 5
Westifeld;020;100;2;—;5;8;4
Wittenberg-B'wood;102;102;x;—;6;8;4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — We: T. Drew (L; 6-8-6-4-4-7); WB: Duranceau (W; 7-8-5-3-1-0).
Leading hitters — We: C. Drew 2x3 (2B, 2R), Wolff 2x3 (2B), Hoffa 2x3 (2BI), T. Drew (2B, 2BI); WB: Schoepke 2x4, Foster (2R), Deruchowski (3B), Metropolus (3B).