PREP SOFTBALL: Westfield's rally falls short against top-seeded Wittenberg-Birnamwood in regional final loss

Since its season-opening loss to Shiocton, the Wittenberg-Birnamwood prep softball team has been untouchable, winning 15 straight games entering Wednesday night.

Westfield nearly brought said streak to an end but the Pioneers’ upset bid wasn’t enough against the top-seeded Chargers as they fell 6-5 in a WIAA Division 3 regional final game in Wittenberg.

Carly Drew went 2-for-3 with a double while Nadia Hoffa went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to help power the Pioneers in their near victory.

And it was ever-so-close as Westfield (8-10) trailed 4-3 before surrendering a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to fall behind 6-3 with just three outs remaining. The Pioneers pushed back with their backs against the wall as Hoffa reached on a fielder’s choice before Braeanne Chaplewski reached on an error and advanced to second to put a pair of runners in scoring position.

A ground out by Maddie Chappell nearly squashed the threat, but Trista Drew kept things alive as she laced a double to right to plate both runners and cut the lead to 6-5. The rally attempt ultimately ran out of steam however, as May Reetz lined out to shortstop Abi Fraaza to end the game.