PREP VOLLEYBALL: Westfield battles throughout season-ending sweep against Markesan

The Westfield volleyball team put up a strong effort but couldn’t close the deal in a 3-0 season-ending loss to Markesan in a WIAA Division 3 regional final on Saturday at Westfield Area High School.

It was the second consecutive postseason loss against the Hornets for the Pioneers, who made their first regional final appearance in at least 20 years.

Westfield (2-10) earned its ticket to the regional finals via forfeit victory over Pardeeville, but the Pioneers had been playing some of its best volleyball as the season wore on. That showed throughout against the Hornets (2-8) as the sets were decided by a combined 14 points.

Markesan ultimately won out back-and-forth affairs in the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-19, forcing the Pioneers into a must-win situation in the third stanza. With its season on the line, Westfield battled down the wire but couldn’t secure the win, falling 25-22 to close their 2020 campaign.

Junior Trista Drew helped lead the way with six kills and two blocks alongside senior Salina Warren. Sophomore Nadia Hoffa racked up 18 digs and junior Braylee Wolff dished out 10 assists. Gracie Mast had 15 assists and three aces, while Lauryn Clark had 14 kills and Sydney Jahnke tallied 18 digs for the Hornets.