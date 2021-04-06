PREP 8-MAN FOOTBALL: Wonewoc-Center/Weston can't keep up in loss to Kickapoo/La Farge

WONEWOC — Following a thrilling win in its 8-man football debut last week, Wonewoc-Center/Weston wasn’t able to keep up with Kickapoo/La Farge on April 1, suffering a 48-34 loss at Wonewoc-Center School.
Senior quarterback Hunter Schmitt racked up 310 total yards and five scores, including 255 and three scores through the air, while senior Kaden Sprotte hauled in nine catches for 202 yards and all 3 aerial TDs in the losing effort for the Silver Wolves.
The Predators (1-0) seized momentum at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they broke away after leading just 8-6. Sophomore Gage Mesner provided the opening blow as he scored with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter on a four-yard plunge for a 14-6 lead.
Kickapoo/La Farge quarterback Spencer Vanek took over from there as the senior signal caller tacked on two more scores in the second quarter. Vanek, who returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, ripped off TD runs of 43 and 35 yards to put the Predators up 28-6 with 2:45 to go before halftime.
The Silver Wolves (1-1) got some life before the break as Schmitt connected on a 28-yard pitch-and-catch with Sprotte with 14 seconds left in the half. Senior Ayron Towne added the two-point run to cut the deficit in half to 28-14.
The Predators nearly added to their lead before halftime with a 90-yard kickoff return score, but it was negated by a block in the back penalty. Kickapoo/La Farge wasted little time adding on in the second half however, as junior Caden Johnson broke in from a few yards out with 10:28 to play in the third for a 34-14 lead.
The teams traded scores from there, including TD runs of 1 and 4 yards from Schmitt to claw within 42-28 at the end of three. Wonewoc-Center/Weston was just unable to build on the momentum though, as Vanek found paydirt midway through the fourth on a one-yard QB keeper for a 48-28 lead.
The Silver Wolves made one final push as Schmitt hit Sprotte on a 65-yard touchdown pass with 4:33 to play. The ensuing 2-point attempt failed and Wonewoc-Center/Weston’s late rally attempt never manifested itself.
Along with the Silver Wolves’ top duo, Towne had 53 total yards, including three catches for 33 yards, while sophomore Braeden Skrabel tallied 22 yards on five carries. Wonewoc-Center/Weston will try to get back into the win column on Friday when it hosts Wisconsin Heights.
The Vanguards held off Oakfield last week for a 28-22 win in their season opener and boast a strong passing game. Derek Adler threw for 370 yards and touchdown passes of 65 and 86 yards to De’Shawn Barsness, who had nine catches for 245 yards.