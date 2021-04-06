PREP 8-MAN FOOTBALL: Wonewoc-Center/Weston can't keep up in loss to Kickapoo/La Farge

WONEWOC — Following a thrilling win in its 8-man football debut last week, Wonewoc-Center/Weston wasn’t able to keep up with Kickapoo/La Farge on April 1, suffering a 48-34 loss at Wonewoc-Center School.

Senior quarterback Hunter Schmitt racked up 310 total yards and five scores, including 255 and three scores through the air, while senior Kaden Sprotte hauled in nine catches for 202 yards and all 3 aerial TDs in the losing effort for the Silver Wolves.

The Predators (1-0) seized momentum at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they broke away after leading just 8-6. Sophomore Gage Mesner provided the opening blow as he scored with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter on a four-yard plunge for a 14-6 lead.

Kickapoo/La Farge quarterback Spencer Vanek took over from there as the senior signal caller tacked on two more scores in the second quarter. Vanek, who returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, ripped off TD runs of 43 and 35 yards to put the Predators up 28-6 with 2:45 to go before halftime.

The Silver Wolves (1-1) got some life before the break as Schmitt connected on a 28-yard pitch-and-catch with Sprotte with 14 seconds left in the half. Senior Ayron Towne added the two-point run to cut the deficit in half to 28-14.