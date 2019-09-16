CAZENOVIA — It took two overtimes and a flurry of emotional highs and lows for its fans, but Wonewoc-Center/Weston’s losing skid is no more.
The Silver Wolves (1-3 overall, 1-2 Ridge & Valley) outlasted Kickapoo/La Farge (1-3, 1-3) for a 21-20 double overtime victory Saturday, September 14 at Weston High School in Cazenovia.
Though Wonewoc-Center/Weston was credited with a forfeit win over North Crawford last season, this was the program’s first on-field victory in over two years. The last win was eerily similar: a 22-20 win over Kickapoo/La Farge at Weston High School in Week 3 of the 2017 season.
Eighteen on-field losses later, the Silver Wolves managed to do it again.
That’s not to say the win came easily.
Wonewoc-Center/Weston did an excellent job of moving the ball on its first two drives, but came away empty both times. The Silver Wolves turned it over on downs on their first drive after getting deep into Kickapoo/La Farge territory. After forcing a three and out by the Predators, they once again set up a scoring opportunity when junior quarterback Hunter Schmitt connected with junior tight end Kaden Sprotte for a 49-yard completion.
On 4th and 13 early in the second quarter, Schmitt found senior running back Jake Wagner for a touchdown strike, only to see it nullified by a holding penalty. After a punt, the Predators marched down the field and drew first blood on a 25-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Owen Cauffman to junior tight end Spencer Vanek. Cauffman ran it in on the two-point try to give Kickapoo/La Farge an 8-0 lead.
The Silver Wolves responded by putting together a long drive and knocking at the door of the end zone once again. But the Predator defense forced another turnover on downs to preserve their 8-0 advantage heading into halftime.
Wonewoc-Center/Weston tried to catch Kickapoo/La Farge off guard with a surprise onside kick to start the second half, but the Predators recovered. They drove well into Silver Wolf territory, only to see the threat end with a turnover on downs.
On the ensuing drive, the Silver Wolves yet again drove past midfield. However, three straight penalties pushed them into an eventual 3rd and 42 scenario. A deep pass by Schmitt was picked off by Cauffman to end the drive.
A huge moment came on the subsequent Kickapoo/La Farge drive, when Wonewoc-Center/Weston senior defensive lineman Brad West recovered a fumble at the Kickapoo/La Farge 37-yard line. This time, the Silver Wolves didn’t let the scoring opportunity go to waste.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Wagner ran it in from seven yards out to cut the deficit to 8-6 after the two-point try failed.
After forcing a three and out, the Silver Wolves were immediately in business once again when junior running back Mikey Severson broke off a 65-yard run all the way down to the Kickapoo/La Farge 11-yard line. That set up an 11-yard touchdown run by Wagner. Severson punched in the two-point conversion to hand Wonewoc-Center/Weston a 14-8 lead with 6:58 remaining in the game.
The homecoming home crowd was still celebrating the go-ahead touchdown when Cauffman took the ensuing kickoff 67 yards to the house for a touchdown to even the score at 14-14. It was the second kickoff return touchdown allowed by the Silver Wolves in as many weeks.
Cauffman’s pass attempt on the two-point try was dropped in the end zone, keeping the game tied.
The Predators threatened to score again late in regulation on a drive kept alive by a couple of Wonewoc-Center/Weston defensive breakdowns on third and longs, but a Landon Wohlrab interception ensured that the game would go to overtime.
Just like college football, Wisconsin high school football overtime consists of each team getting a possession starting at the opponent’s 25-yard line.
In the first overtime period (the Silver Wolves got the ball first), the two teams traded interceptions in the end zone to send the game to a second OT.
On their possession, the Predators scored when Cauffman found senior running back Darien Strait on a 26-yard touchdown pass, though the two-point conversion run was stuffed. Now trailing 20-14, Wonewoc-Center/Weston responded with Wagner scoring third touchdown of the day on a four-yard run.
Presented with a chance to win then and there, Wonewoc-Center/Weston head coach Joey Ladika sent sophomore kicker Marvin Mangold out to try a potential game-winning extra point. Coming into the game, Mangold was 3 of 5 on extra-point tries during the 2019 season.
With the game resting on his shoulders, Mangold calmly split the uprights with his PAT try, sending his team and its fans into a wild celebratory frenzy.
“I was really excited, but I tried to keep the adrenaline as low as possible,” Mangold said of his though process during his game-winning kick. “You have to stay concentrated and not get too excited.”
It was a special moment for Wonewoc-Center/Weston and its first-year head coach, who was doused by his players with water following the game, ensuring that there would be at least one win to celebrate in the final year of the co-op before the two schools split and make the move to 8-player football in 2020.
“Anytime you can play in front of a crowd like that, when they’re as enthusiastic as that, they give the kids a lot of momentum,” Ladika said. “Even when they get tired, they can pick themselves back up and get back in the game. They don’t quit. They just never quit.”
On the ground, Wagner posted 184 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries and Severson added 120 yards on 18 rushes.
Wagner’s three touchdowns were obviously pivotal, but he had to issue ceding the spotlight to a fairly unlikely hero.
Mangold, a German foreign exchange student, had never played football in his life prior to this season.
“Marvin came in a month ago having never seen a football before in his life,” Wagner said. “He came from Germany being a soccer player. Going from that to kicking a game-winning homecoming field goal — we were all confident he could make it. The biggest part was the snap and the hold. If it gets down, he’s making it.”
For his part, Mangold noted he decided to go out for football because it’s the most famous American sport and he wanted to experience it. Needless to say, the Silver Wolves couldn’t have been happier Saturday that he gave it a try.
