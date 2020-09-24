PREP FOOTBALL: Wonewoc-Center/Weston using time off to prepare for first 8-man season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s plenty of firsts awaiting the Wonewoc-Center/Weston co-op football team.

The Silver Wolves will be playing next spring for the first time in the WIAA’s “alternative fall” season. They’ll also be making the switch to the eight-man football for the first time in the co-op’s young history.

And overseeing all of those changes is first-year head coach Greg Boulanger. While all that seems like a daunting task, Boulanger couldn’t have been more excited to get the head coaching job after spending four seasons as an assistant on the Silver Wolves staff.

“It was obviously very exciting getting the job and going into teaching, coaching is something I always saw myself doing with teaching,” Boulanger said. “Obviously, teaching to me comes first, but coaching is one of the reasons I went into teaching, so it was very exciting in that aspect.”

The announcement the team was moving to the spring wasn’t initially exciting for the Silver Wolves players. Boulanger admitted the group showed plenty of disappointment when the decision came down, especially given the fact Boulanger had been running a workout program with many of the kids in Wonewoc.

Ultimately, that disappointment has started to cool.