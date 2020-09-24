PREP FOOTBALL: Wonewoc-Center/Weston using time off to prepare for first 8-man season

There’s plenty of firsts awaiting the Wonewoc-Center/Weston co-op football team.
The Silver Wolves will be playing next spring for the first time in the WIAA’s “alternative fall” season. They’ll also be making the switch to the eight-man football for the first time in the co-op’s young history.
And overseeing all of those changes is first-year head coach Greg Boulanger. While all that seems like a daunting task, Boulanger couldn’t have been more excited to get the head coaching job after spending four seasons as an assistant on the Silver Wolves staff.
“It was obviously very exciting getting the job and going into teaching, coaching is something I always saw myself doing with teaching,” Boulanger said. “Obviously, teaching to me comes first, but coaching is one of the reasons I went into teaching, so it was very exciting in that aspect.”
The announcement the team was moving to the spring wasn’t initially exciting for the Silver Wolves players. Boulanger admitted the group showed plenty of disappointment when the decision came down, especially given the fact Boulanger had been running a workout program with many of the kids in Wonewoc.
Ultimately, that disappointment has started to cool.
“They kind of had a lot of pent up energy, obviously, because they really wanted to get after it in the fall, but now I think they kind of understand because there are a lot of other teams that have gone the spring route,” Boulanger said, noting the fact schools in the Scenic Bluffs Conference, Wonewoc-Center’s conference for all other sports, had all but one school delay 11-man football to the spring.
“At this point, they’re still very excited and that initial disappointment has gone away.”
Aiding in the excitement has been the prospects of transitioning to eight-man football. After struggling and failing to reach the postseason in their first four seasons as a co-op, including a 2-7 season last year, the Silver Wolves elected to join the ranks of eight-man teams in the state.
Eight-man football has started gaining traction among smaller school districts across the state, with 54 teams participating this school year. While the quarter length, downs and penalties remain the same, the 80-yard long by 40-yard wide field means there’s more space for players, leading to higher scores and a faster paced game.
Like the decision to delay the season to the fall, Boulanger felt there was some early hesitation from the Silver Wolves, but as he and the players have gotten to learn more about the game, the perspective has improved.
“I think at first it was a lot of maybe apprehension, that they didn’t know what to expect, but now they’re excited about it,” he said. “I think they know (with) the eight-man game, there’s a lot of high-scoring games, a lot of offense and I think that’s something that excites the players.”
Boulanger has been doing plenty of homework with the game’s offensive creativity, with four eligible flex players to accompany a quarterback and three down linemen. That’s prompted Boulanger to reach out to coaches across the country, with plenty of suitors willing to share some trade secrets.
“I’ve spent a lot of time, personally, reaching out to eight-man coaches across the country. Finding different philosophies that have worked for them, talking to them about their transition from 11-man to eight-man, and I’ve gotten a lot of good advice,” he said.
While the players’ moods have improved, Boulanger has been stuck with some difficulties. A major proponent of the weight room, Boulanger and the Silver Wolves aren’t allowed to conduct any after-school activities due to a Juneau County recommendation.
Along with an inability to use the weight room, Boulanger has also been limited in his face-to-face contact. That being said, he’s diligently trying to stay in touch with his players by any means necessary.
“I’m just doing what I can to communicate with the kids, especially kids that go to Weston or kids that are streaming classes that I don’t see,” he said. “I’m communicating via Facebook for example, so I’m definitely having to be creative with how I coordinate and communicate.”
Even with the hoops to jump through, Boulanger is confident the experience can be a learning experience, making him a better coach in the long run. The first-year coach is also hoping the spring season will be a knowledgeable one for the Silver Wolves.
Wonewoc-Center/Weston returns 26 players from last year, including 12 seniors, five juniors and nine sophomores. With half of the team set to comeback in the fall of 2021, Boulanger is hoping the spring season, albeit abbreviated, helps set the table for next year.
“This is obviously going to be a condensed season, so I think they’re going to learn a lot about how to play eight-man football this season, which is probably the biggest thing, but I just want it to be a fun season,” he said. “That’s always a goal of mine; I want it to be competitive and I want it to be fun for the players.”
