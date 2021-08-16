 Skip to main content
Wonewoc-Center/Weston football hoping to build on first winning season as co-op
Wonewoc-Center/Weston football hoping to build on first winning season as co-op

Since the Wonewoc-Center/Weston co-op prep football team formed in 2016, there hasn't been much excitement around the program.

The Silver Wolves slumped through their first four seasons, never winning more than two games and combining to go just 5-32 in that stretch. Dwindling participation numbers didn't help and the group made the choice to move to eight-player football in 2020 under first-year coach Greg Boulanger.

Wonewoc-Center/Weston put together its best season to date, finishing the shortened alternate fall season 3-2. Now the job for Boulanger and company is to try and keep the ball rolling with a full season ahead against some typically top-end teams.

“I believe we can continue to have success,” Boulanger said. “As for how we compare to our entire conference, it's hard to say because being a spring team last year, we did not see half of our opponents. The sophomores and juniors need to make some strides for us this year in order for us to be successful.”

Those two classes certainly will have to after key graduation losses and the return of only two seniors. Among the departures are last year’s starting quarterback Hunter Schmitt, who threw for 701 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception, as well as leading rusher Hunter Schmitt (408 yards, six touchdowns) and top receiving threat Kaden Sprotte.

The group allowed the Silver Wolves to run a number of three-receiver sets last season, according to Boulanger. Wonewoc-Center/Weston could turn to a more tight end heavy scheme this fall, creating a better pass-run balance.

“We may run a little bit more option, but we expect to have success throwing down field as well,” Boulanger said.

Aiding in that up front is the duo of junior guards Nathan Degner and Carter Stout. They should be able to help create some time in the pocket and open up running lanes for top returning rusher Braeden Skrable.

W-C/Weston coach Greg Boulanger and Kaden Sprotte
Myles Connor
W-C/Weston huddle
Kolten Keller
W-C/Weston O-Line

The junior running back had 358 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries in five games last season. That was 71.6 yards per game and 7.3 yards per attempt. The Silver Wolves also bring back a sound receiving target in senior Landon Wohlrab after he made six catches for 126 yards last year.

The biggest question mark, however, is under center following the graduation of Schmitt.

“Hunter Schmitt left some big shoes to fill, but the team is confident in our options leading up to the season filling that position,” Boulanger said.

The top contender to take over as signal caller is sophomore Danny Roehling, who saw time in a limited role.

"We expect him to make a jump this year,” said Boulanger, noting that is his expectation for the entire sophomore class.

Roehling also is expected to be a key defensive contributor at linebacker, which should be the Silver Wolves’ biggest strength, especially up front. Stout and junior Myles Connor return along the defensive line, while Wohlrab (27 tackles) rounds out the top returnees in the secondary.

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Juneau County prep football teams this fall

While Boulanger said the team doesn’t have a “base defense,” but rather will “adjust every week based on what our opponent runs,” the Silver Wolves do bring back plenty of experience.

“We have a lot of guys that saw the field last year who know the scheme and are familiar with what we are trying to do,” Boulanger said.

After their first finish above .500 — Weston finished 5-5 in 2014 while Wonewoc-Center last won more than three games in 2007 — the Silver Wolves are eager to carry momentum into the fall campaign.

“We are coming off the first winning season we have had in this community in quite some time, and there is a very positive buzz going into this year,” Boulanger said.

 

