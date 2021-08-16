Wonewoc-Center/Weston football hoping to build on first winning season as co-op

Since the Wonewoc-Center/Weston co-op prep football team formed in 2016, there hasn't been much excitement around the program.
The Silver Wolves slumped through their first four seasons, never winning more than two games and combining to go just 5-32 in that stretch. Dwindling participation numbers didn't help and the group made the choice to move to eight-player football in 2020 under first-year coach Greg Boulanger.
Wonewoc-Center/Weston put together its best season to date, finishing the shortened alternate fall season 3-2. Now the job for Boulanger and company is to try and keep the ball rolling with a full season ahead against some typically top-end teams.
“I believe we can continue to have success,” Boulanger said. “As for how we compare to our entire conference, it's hard to say because being a spring team last year, we did not see half of our opponents. The sophomores and juniors need to make some strides for us this year in order for us to be successful.”
Those two classes certainly will have to after key graduation losses and the return of only two seniors. Among the departures are last year’s starting quarterback Hunter Schmitt, who threw for 701 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception, as well as leading rusher Hunter Schmitt (408 yards, six touchdowns) and top receiving threat Kaden Sprotte.
The group allowed the Silver Wolves to run a number of three-receiver sets last season, according to Boulanger. Wonewoc-Center/Weston could turn to a more tight end heavy scheme this fall, creating a better pass-run balance.
“We may run a little bit more option, but we expect to have success throwing down field as well,” Boulanger said.
Aiding in that up front is the duo of junior guards Nathan Degner and Carter Stout. They should be able to help create some time in the pocket and open up running lanes for top returning rusher Braeden Skrable.
The junior running back had 358 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries in five games last season. That was 71.6 yards per game and 7.3 yards per attempt. The Silver Wolves also bring back a sound receiving target in senior Landon Wohlrab after he made six catches for 126 yards last year.
The biggest question mark, however, is under center following the graduation of Schmitt.
“Hunter Schmitt left some big shoes to fill, but the team is confident in our options leading up to the season filling that position,” Boulanger said.
The top contender to take over as signal caller is sophomore Danny Roehling, who saw time in a limited role.
"We expect him to make a jump this year,” said Boulanger, noting that is his expectation for the entire sophomore class.
Roehling also is expected to be a key defensive contributor at linebacker, which should be the Silver Wolves’ biggest strength, especially up front. Stout and junior Myles Connor return along the defensive line, while Wohlrab (27 tackles) rounds out the top returnees in the secondary.
While Boulanger said the team doesn’t have a “base defense,” but rather will “adjust every week based on what our opponent runs,” the Silver Wolves do bring back plenty of experience.
“We have a lot of guys that saw the field last year who know the scheme and are familiar with what we are trying to do,” Boulanger said.
After their first finish above .500 — Weston finished 5-5 in 2014 while Wonewoc-Center last won more than three games in 2007 — the Silver Wolves are eager to carry momentum into the fall campaign.
“We are coming off the first winning season we have had in this community in quite some time, and there is a very positive buzz going into this year,” Boulanger said.
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.