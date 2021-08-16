Wonewoc-Center/Weston football hoping to build on first winning season as co-op

Since the Wonewoc-Center/Weston co-op prep football team formed in 2016, there hasn't been much excitement around the program.

The Silver Wolves slumped through their first four seasons, never winning more than two games and combining to go just 5-32 in that stretch. Dwindling participation numbers didn't help and the group made the choice to move to eight-player football in 2020 under first-year coach Greg Boulanger.

Wonewoc-Center/Weston put together its best season to date, finishing the shortened alternate fall season 3-2. Now the job for Boulanger and company is to try and keep the ball rolling with a full season ahead against some typically top-end teams.

“I believe we can continue to have success,” Boulanger said. “As for how we compare to our entire conference, it's hard to say because being a spring team last year, we did not see half of our opponents. The sophomores and juniors need to make some strides for us this year in order for us to be successful.”