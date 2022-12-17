Tags
Grace Stanke, 20, is an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, studying nuclear engineering. See photos from the competition.
A contractor is facing up to three years in prison for taking money for a project that was never completed.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash Dec. 1 in the town of Fairfield.
TV information, potential starting lineups and things to know about the Lehigh Mountain Hawks to prepare you for the Badgers men’s basketball team's game against Lehigh.
A 19-year-old Baraboo man faces prison time after being charged with second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim in Sauk County Circ…
Gabler said the idea to donate the winnings to veterans was an idea he had prior to competing and in honor of his father, uncles and friends who are veterans.
Park Ave. Sports Café has been temporarily closed following a fire Tuesday night in the restaurant’s kitchen.
Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …
The Badgers have a new offensive coordinator and his style will have Braelon Allen and the running game looking significantly different next season.
A gas station employee in Columbus allegedly stole $1,700 at his job while using the Wisconsin Lottery to attempt to cover up the stolen funds…
