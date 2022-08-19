 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Honor Stone Ceremony remembers Vietnam veteran

On July 16, a stone placement ceremony took place at The Highground Veterans Park near Neillsville.

Family and friends came to honor Kenneth McTier of Portage. McTier served in the Army from 1965-67 and served in Vietnam from 1966-67. 

"Thank you for your servcie to our country and being a wonderful role model to all your family." - Rosemary McTier 

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is a 155-acre park located in Central Wisconsin founded in 1984 with a mission to honor, educate and heal. For more information, visit www.thehighground.us

