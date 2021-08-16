Horicon/Hustisford MarshFalcons

Coach: Shannon Mueller, 8th season (33-26 overall, 31-12 at HH)

Last season: The MarshFalcons were among the teams most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, first having to start a couple weeks later than the rest of the state (which was already starting late as it was) because of a school-related recommendation made by Dodge County Public Health and then only being able to fit three games into the seven-game schedule. Horicon/Husty went 2-1 in those games.

He’s going to be missed: Dylan Kuehl. The 6-foot-6 wide receiver/defensive back had eye-popping stats over the three-game slate, catching 13 passes for 303 yards (23.3 yards per catch) and five TDs. A year earlier, over a full season in 2019, he had 27 catches for 502 yards (18.6 yards per catch) with six TDs while also intercepting six passes, one of them being a pick-6, on the other side of the ball

He’s back: Blake Peplinski. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder will be a three-year starter at safety this season and also the team's top pass-catching threat (and probably more) on offense.