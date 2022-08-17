HORICON/HUSTISFORD

Coach: Shannon Mueller, 10th season, 32-34.

Last season: 0-9 overall, 0-7 Capitol Conference, no postseason.

Outgoing: The MarshFalcons only lose two All-Capitol Conference players from a season ago. Nathan Spoerl was a first-team punter and kicker while Blake Peplinski was a second-team defensive end. Peplinski led the team with 79 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, five sacks and two interceptions. He was also the leading receiver with 19 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Spoerl finished with seven catches for 197 yards and one touchdown. Preston Bertz led the team with 270 yards and two touchdowns, and had 35 total tackles, five for a loss and one sack on defense. Gavin Hearley was the third-leading receiver with six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Defensive lineman Garrett Brugger was fourth on the team with 42 total tackles and had eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

Returning: The MarshFalcons have six returning players on both offense and defense. Junior Carter Schwartz (above right) will start at quarterback while classmates AJ Bushkie and Alex Davis will be the running backs. Sophomore Caleb Peplinski will be the top returning receiver and safety. Sophomore Austin Peplinski — Caleb's cousin — and junior Andrew Maas will be the top offensive linemen. On defense, junior Casey Grudzinski, Davis and senior Landon Hintz will man the linebacking core. Senior Ethan Fraze will be at corner. Austin Peplinski, Maas and junior Isaac Howard will front the defensive line.

Outlook: The MarshFalcons are young with five seniors, 11 juniors and four sophomores returning. The MarshFalcons switch to the Eastern Suburban Conference, leading to less travel. The coaching staff will have to find a way to fill the voids left by Blake Peplinski (receiver/safety) and Spoerl. It’s a new start with some familiarity as Schwartz returns as the starting quarterback with 538 yards and two touchdowns, but he’ll have to cut down on the 14 interceptions last season. Davis and Bushkie each had under 100 rushing yards and combined for just two rushing touchdowns last season. Hintz had six catches for 80 yards last season so he could see more time on offense, but his bread and butter will be with the linebacking unit. He was second on the team with 52 total tackles, four for a loss and two sacks. He will team with Davis and Grudzinski. Davis 35 total tackles and 26 were solo while Grudzinski had 44 total tackles, five for a loss and had one forced fumble.