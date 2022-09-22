Horicon woman sentenced to prison for battery to an officer

JUNEAU – A 20-year-old Horicon woman was sentenced on Tuesday to 1½ years in prison for kicking and biting officers who were attempting to arrest her for a misdemeanor crime of prostitution in May.
Alaysha Smithcoleman, 20, Horicon, was sentenced today by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia to 1½ years in prison and two years of extended supervision for battery to an officer. She was found guilty of the felony count in July. Other charges, including prostitution and drug charges, were dismissed but "read in" for sentencing purposes.
Smithcoleman may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol. She may not control any controlled substances without a prescription. She must maintain fulltime employment or schooling or a combination of both. She must complete counseling and treatment as determined by an agent. She must undergo an AODA assessment and complete anger management and a mental health assessment.
People are also reading…
“The officers in this case acted professionally and respectfully toward the defendant, and her response was to physically harm one of the officers,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release. “Consequently, she is going to serve time in prison. No one expects a person to be happy about being arrested, but violence against the police will not be tolerated. ”
According to the press release from the Dodge County District Attorney's Office:
Officers became aware of a woman in the Beaver Dam area who was offering sexual acts in exchange for money on a website on May 12. Officers set up a meeting with the woman, later identified as Smithcoleman. Smithcoleman invited the undercover officer into her residence where there was a 2-year-old child in the other room watching TV. Smithcoleman offered a specific sex act and accepted money in advance of performing the act. The officer than signaled for the arrest of the defendant and additional officers entered the residence. Smithcoleman became resistant and verbally assaultive. Smithcoleman attempted to kick one officer multiple times and also bit another officer on the officer’s chest causing an injury. Law enforcement found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the residence. Smithcoleman was out on bail from Dane County when this incident occurred.