How the Poynette football team turned around its fortunes to snap a seven-year playoff drought

Heath has done a lot of the heavy lifting combining for 799 yards and eight scores in that span, including 205 yard and four TDs against the Golden Eagles and 165 yard and a score last week to top the Hornets.

Heath boasts plenty of speed and knows that if the Poynette offensive line and senior fullback Dylan Elsing do their jobs, he just needs a sliver of space.

“When I get the ball, all I have to worry about is him (Elsing) hitting the one guy in front of me, and then me maybe breaking one tackle. He takes the first guy after the line blocks everyone else, and then, hopefully, it’s off to the races,” Heath said.

Some of those slivers have looked more gaping than others however, as Kallungi, Heath and Elsing have all credited the Pumas’ front five.

“They’ve just been doing a fantastic job staying on blocks, moving their feet, and the way we’ve run the ball the last few weeks has just been fantastic,” Kallungi said.

“We’re a smaller line, but they get to the second level beautifully. So if it’s one guy and he (Heath) has a safety to beat, he’s really good,” Elsing added.