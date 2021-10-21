How the Poynette football team turned around its fortunes to snap a seven-year playoff drought

POYNETTE — Struggles down the homestretch of the regular season have cratered the Poynette prep football team in recent years.
Hot starts in non-conference play quickly cooled off and weighed down the Pumas’ chances of getting to the postseason.
The 2021 season followed a different trajectory as Poynette instead slumped out of the gates to the tune of a 1-3 start, including three straight losses to open South Central Conference play culminating with a 26-8 loss to Westfield on Sept. 16. However unlike years past, the Pumas turned around their misfortunes with a raucous close to the regular season behind four straight wins to punch their back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“It’s amazing, obviously,” senior Jimmy Heath said of the Pumas snapping their seven-year playoff drought.
“It’s just fun to be playing football and go to the playoffs.”
“We lost a few games and we were kind of saying to ourselves ‘We need to win out,’ and we all looked at each other and said ‘They’re all winnable games.’ We ended up winning the last four games and made the playoffs,” senior Brock Chadwick added.
The Pumas didn’t just win them in ho-hum fashion either.
Following the 18-point loss to the Pioneers, in which most of the Poynette varsity roster was unavailable due to COVID-19 quarantine, the Pumas grinded out a 26-20 overtime win over Adams-Friendship. Poynette (5-3) then got a chance to recharge after receiving a forfeit win over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, and being unable to find a replacement game.
While coach Greg Kallungi admitted he would have loved for his team to play another game, the off week proved to be just what the doctor ordered.
“When we weren’t able to (find a new opponent), we were able to start our prep on Mauston,” Kallungi said.
“That Thursday and Friday we had practices both days, and I thought that really helped us in terms of our preparation; our guys were probably a little fresher and having those extra couple days of prep.”
He wasn’t kidding.
Poynette rang in its Homecoming on Oct. 8 with a resounding 40-8 win over the two-time defending SCC champion Golden Eagles, and then followed things up with a 28-18 win over Wautoma last Friday to officially clinch their postseason spot.
As surprising as the results may have seemed, it wasn’t at all to Kallungi or the team.
“I think all of those guys realized ‘This is it.’ This is our last go-around and all of them have been real, real hungry, for sure,” Kallungi said of the 12-man senior class.
And it was the Pumas’ ground attack that has been the most impressive thing about their late season turnaround. Over its last four games, including the loss to Westfield, Poynette has averaged 295.5 rushing yards per game, including 330 yards and all six scores in the rout over Mauston.
Heath has done a lot of the heavy lifting combining for 799 yards and eight scores in that span, including 205 yard and four TDs against the Golden Eagles and 165 yard and a score last week to top the Hornets.
Heath boasts plenty of speed and knows that if the Poynette offensive line and senior fullback Dylan Elsing do their jobs, he just needs a sliver of space.
“When I get the ball, all I have to worry about is him (Elsing) hitting the one guy in front of me, and then me maybe breaking one tackle. He takes the first guy after the line blocks everyone else, and then, hopefully, it’s off to the races,” Heath said.
Some of those slivers have looked more gaping than others however, as Kallungi, Heath and Elsing have all credited the Pumas’ front five.
“They’ve just been doing a fantastic job staying on blocks, moving their feet, and the way we’ve run the ball the last few weeks has just been fantastic,” Kallungi said.
“We’re a smaller line, but they get to the second level beautifully. So if it’s one guy and he (Heath) has a safety to beat, he’s really good,” Elsing added.
And as impressive as the Pumas offense has been, Poynette’s defense has certainly earned its time in the spotlight. The Pumas have held each of their last three opponents to 20 points or less behind a swarming defense that’s lived in opposing backfields.
Poynette has a combined 33 tackles for loss, including seven from Owen Bahr and five from Elsing, while the group has also produced eight sacks, six fumbles and four interceptions. For Chadwick, it’s been the group’s unrelenting pursuit that’s truly helped them shine.
“I think it’s been the same approach, but just different intensity from everybody,” he said. “We all just want to make the play, so when you have everyone wanting to make the play and swarm tackling, you have four or five guys to the football every play.
“I think it’s just everybody wanting to make a play, and when you have that, you have a lot of guys getting to the football.”
They’ll have to do just that against a high-powered Belleville offense in Friday’s playoff opener. The fourth-seeded Wildcats (7-2) have won each of their games by double-digits with an average margin of victory of 36.9 points.
Trevor Syse leads the attack as the dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 1,518 yards with 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions with a 137.8 quarterback rating. He’s also rushed for 362 yards and 11 more scores.
Meanwhile, Dylan Posthuma has a team-high 599 rushing yards and four scores, and Anthony Nolden leads a deep receiving corps with 646 yards and nine TDs on 26 receptions as one of five players with over 100 receiving yards.
Kallungi knows that putting a stop to that kind of offensive firepower is going to take everyone, not just in the defensive backfield.
“We’ve been doing a great job stopping the run, and we’ve been doing a great job of getting to the quarterback. Just like everything else, everybody works off of everybody else,” he said.
“They have a lot of good athletes over there and are going ot try to hit us with big plays, but we’ve got to make sure we continue to get pressure. They have in certain games given up some pressure,” Kallungi added of the Wildcats, who have allowed 38 tackles for loss and 30 sacks. “so we know we can get after them if we play the way we’re capable of playing. We have to make sure we take care of business on our end.”
Elsing, who has a team-high 68 tackles, including 47 solo, plans to do his part.
“It’s do-or-die now and I’m going to give it all I’ve got. If someone else isn’t going to make the play, I’ll do anything I can,” he said.
