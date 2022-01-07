 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hustisford
Ariona Hildebrandt, G, 2022

Tianda Hildebrandt, G, 2023

Chellie Hildebrandt, G, 2023

Ariona and Tianda are both sisters, and Chellie is their cousin. Ariona was supposed to be a key player for Husty this year, but she’s been out since the second game with a knee injury. Husty coach Jason Hildebrandt said Ariona had surgery on the same ACL a little more than a year-and-a-half ago. Tianda has played some varsity minutes this season and is a “great hustler and energy player,” according to Jason. He said he’s seen improvement in her ball handling and shooting this year.

