Hustisford

Ariona and Tianda are both sisters, and Chellie is their cousin. Ariona was supposed to be a key player for Husty this year, but she’s been out since the second game with a knee injury. Husty coach Jason Hildebrandt said Ariona had surgery on the same ACL a little more than a year-and-a-half ago. Tianda has played some varsity minutes this season and is a “great hustler and energy player,” according to Jason. He said he’s seen improvement in her ball handling and shooting this year.