Ixonia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stabbing elderly neighbor

JUNEAU – A 62-year-old Ixonia woman was placed on a $50,000 cash bond after facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stabbing another woman.

Holly Sue Molley faces felony counts of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, physical abuse of an elderly person, stalking, second-degree reckless endangering safety, and injury by negligent use of a weapon. Molley also faces misdemeanor counts of theft, disorderly conduct and violating a restraining order. Molley could face up to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision if convicted of the burglary charge alone.

Molley appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim, who included bond conditions that Molley:

Not have violent or abusive contact with anyone

Not possess any knives

Maintains absolute sobriety

Not use, possess or control any controlled substances or drug paraphernalia, nor be in the presence of anyone else who does.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer for the Neosho/Rubicon/Ashippun Police Department responded to an apartment in the town of Ashippun on April 12 for a report of a stabbing. The victim was conscious and alert. She had visible injuries to her right hand and above her right eye. The officer noted that she was bleeding but the lacerations did not appear to cause severe bleeding. She told the officer that she had been stabbed by Molley and that is what caused her injuries.

The victim said that she had been on the phone when she heard a noise in the hallway outside of her apartment door. When she opened the door, Molley was outside the door and began yelling that she wanted to kill her with two butcher knives in her hands. The victim began to retreat but Molley allegedly followed her into the apartment and lunged after her while trying to stab her. The victim said that Molley stabbed her multiple times including in the shoulder, chest, head, hand and stomach, according to the complaint.

The victim said that Molley also took her phone, a Straight Talk cellular phone, before going back into her own apartment. The 77-year-old victim went to another neighbor’s apartment. The neighbor, who had heard the commotion, contacted the police.

Dodge County Sheriff deputies spoke to Molley on April 14 in Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital’s ICU. Molley said she last remembered walking to a gas station around 5:30 p.m. on April 11. She said she understood that she was to have no contact with the victim. The phone was found in Molley’s apartment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on April 28.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

