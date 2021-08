Primarily a run-first team, Kikkert added a great receiving option to the Warriors last fall. The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder hauled in 21 catches for 304 yards and a pair of touchdowns, good for 14.5 yards per reception and 43.2 yards per game. Kikkert, one of the top sprinters on the Warriors track and field team this past spring, boasts plenty of breakaway speed to become a top deep threat.