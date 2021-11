The junior earned State Journal all-area honorable mention last season after averaging 10.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. This followed a 2019-20 season in which she earned an all-conference honorable mention as a freshman. But it was a tale of two different seasons for the Norskies, who went 21-4 in Derlein's rookie campaign and 8-7 last year in a COVID-shortened season.