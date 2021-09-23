Jazz Fenton
A member of the Beaver Dam Unified School Board resigned last week citing safety concerns by his family following the mask mandate in the district.
A Lodi man is charged with reckless homicide after a man fell out of the bed of a pick up truck during a bachelor party in the town of Armenia…
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
Beaver Dam will settle lawsuits from Walmart after getting caught in the “dark store loophole.”
A proposed $40 million development would bring a new hotel, RV park, vacation rentals and single-family homes to the town of Baraboo near Devi…
The student said the district ignored her and her mother's complaints about multiple sexual assaults and years of racial discrimination.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Theresa man was sentenced Monday to 32 1/2 years in prison for felony charges that included repeated sexual assault of …
A head-to-head collision Friday between a dump truck and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala resulted in the death of a Portage woman, according to the Sa…
A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was led on a chase on Highway 16 starting near Lewiston but was unable to catch the car even at 115 mph. Wh…