TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — Hogz & Honeez is no more.
BARABOO—Michael Kenneth Baxter, age 31, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Michael was born on Jan. 25, 1988, in Baraboo, the s…
PORTAGE / WAUTOMA—Amy Jo Mossholder, age 37, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Wautoma.
A Wisconsin Dells man who had averted a sentence for attempted armed robbery through a deferred prosecution agreement was recently sent to sta…
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, Tina Streblow entered Heaven the way she lived her life; with compassion, dignity and grace. Tina loved to spend ti…
WAUPUN—Carla Ann Klapper, age 66, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. It didn’t matter who you were, …
BARABOO—Bridget Sprecher, age 62, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, surrounded by family and the loves of her life, her children, Bryc…
A Mauston man is under arrest after allegedly stealing $500 from another man after hitting him in the head with an axe.
After record warmth of Groundhog Day for southern Wisconsin, signs that polar vortex could make a return later in February
Colder air that is expected to hit the region during the first part of next week may be a sign of even more brutal Arctic air later in the month, according to forecasters.