Juneau County welcomes first baby of 2022

The first Juneau County baby of 2022 was born Jan. 5, a surprise to the parents who thought a baby would be born in the county before theirs.

“We thought there would be at least one baby born before him,” said father Austin Day.

Austin Day and Penelope Day welcomed Oscar David Day into the world at 11:29 a.m. Jan. 5, making Oscar the first Mile Bluff Medical Center baby of 2022. Oscar weighed eight pounds, two ounces and measured 21 inches long.

The delivery of the baby was assisted by Mile Bluff’s certified nurse midwife Emily Walden, part of a new program at the hospital started in 2020, and the team of nurses at Mile Bluff’s Birth Center. During the birthing process Penelope Day followed a water birth plan.

“We are grateful to have Mile Bluff right at our finger tips,” said Penelope Day. “The staff is kind and helpful, and they have a great culture here.”

Oscar is the Day’s first child. As Mile Bluff’s first baby of 2022, Oscar received a VISA gift card from the medical center, a $25 savings account from the Bank of Mauston, a gift certificate for her first prescription from Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy, and one-year subscription to the Juneau County Star-Times.