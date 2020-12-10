Jury trial scheduled for man accused in 2018 child sexual assault

JUNEAU — A three-day jury trial is scheduled for a 24-year-old former Reeseville man charged with sexually assaulting two Reeseville girls.

Steven H. Barlow, currently being housed in Dodge County Jail, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child of under 12. He could face up to 120 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the children called the sheriff’s office the summer of 2018 reporting that her daughters, ages 6 and 7, had been sexually assaulted. The woman told an investigator that her 7-year-old daughter had told her about the abuse.

The mother then spoke to her 6-year-old daughter, who also said she had been abused by Barlow. The mother said it would have happened about two years previously when Barlow was in the area.

A forensic interview was done with the children. Both the children said the abuse happened when they were younger. The oldest child said she wasn’t in school yet when it had happened. The girl allegedly said Barlow told her not to tell anyone that it had happened.