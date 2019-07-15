$4K donated for health services

Keith Ghanian, CEO, and Tony Switzler, general manager, Countryside Chevrolet Buick GMC, present a $4,000 donation to Thea O’Connor, Church Health Services executive director and John Ralston, CHS volunteer on June 13. CHS was the beneficiary of a portion of the proceeds from the sale of all vehicles in May. This donation program is part of Countryside’s ongoing commitment of giving back to the Beaver Dam community. Pictured, from left, Ralston, Switzler, Ghanian, O’Connor.
