 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kennedy

Kennedy

Kennedy

Meet Kennedy! Kennedy is around 6 months old and 30lbs. She is great with everyone and is very sweet, loving,... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News