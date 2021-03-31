Kenosha News: Kudos for vaccine rollout in Wisconsin

We don’t hesitate to criticize elected officials when we feel it’s warranted, so it’s only fair that we point out when we think they’ve done something well.
In January, in this space, we published an editorial: “Gov. Evers, where is the vaccine rollout plan?” As you can tell by the headline, we were critical of the pace of preparation for COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We would urge you to focus on this priority and take some time out from your ongoing feud with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, over COVID relief legislation … Right now, focus on the vaccine rollout and show us the plan,” we wrote.
We’re here today to say: Governor, we’re happy to see the progress that has been made.
Wisconsin ranks 16th nationwide in the percentage of people who have gotten at least one dose, at 27.2%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is ahead of the national average of 25.3%, the Associated Press reported. Wisconsin has also ranked near the top nationally in the efficiency of turning around vaccine once it is available for use.
As of Wednesday, 75% of people over age 65 had received at least one dose and 17.4% of the state’s population age 16 and over were fully vaccinated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
As noted above, Evers and the leaders of the Republican majority in the state Senate and Assembly have rarely seen eye to eye since he took office.
Republicans blamed Evers for an initially slow rollout of the vaccine when it first became available in mid-December, the AP reported. But last week both Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu praised the ongoing vaccination effort, now entering its fourth month.
“Our state over the last month or two has done a really good job getting people vaccinated,” LeMahieu said.
Vos added: “Kudos to the administration for actually doing a better job.”
If Speaker Vos is being complimentary to the Evers administration, something must be going well.
That something, vaccinating Badger Staters against COVID-19, is going well.
Congratulations to Gov. Evers and his administration. Keep up the good work.