A Reedsburg man was released from jail on a $1,000 cash bond Monday after being charged with multiple counts of felony sexual assault of a child.
Central Wisconsin looks to get hit the hardest, but the track of the storm could shift the zone of heaviest snow, according to forecasters.
A 34-year-old Illinois woman is accused of recklessly endangering safety in a high-speed chase Saturday morning in Columbia and Sauk counties.
Michaele Matt, age 62, of Randolph, Wis., formerly of Garnavillo, Iowa, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis…
Significant snow totals are possible for parts of Wisconsin Sunday, with the exact storm track determining who gets hit hardest, according to forecasters.
A Mauston woman is facing five felony counts, sexual assault, after allegedly having sex with a teenager 14 times while videotaping the encoun…
BARABOO—Sara Ann Zech, age 58, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital due to heart complications.
A Wisconsin Dells man who had averted a sentence for attempted armed robbery through a deferred prosecution agreement was recently sent to sta…
HUSTISFORD—Brent T. Mueller, 52, of Hustisford, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home from natural causes.
The 6 inches of snow that fell in Madison on Sunday set a record for Feb. 9, with even more falling to the north, according to the National Weather Service.