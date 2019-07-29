Our news production team puts a lot of effort into organizing the news of the day into a format newspaper readers have known for centuries: the print edition.
Many readers still prefer this format, and I count myself among them. Websites are fine for searching and browsing, but when I want to read the news of the day, an organized newspaper page is the best way for me.
However, in our busy lives, sometimes the print edition of the paper is not the most convenient. Perhaps you are out of town or had to leave home before the paper was delivered. Or, maybe you live out of state during the winter months and don't want to wait for the Postal Service to deliver your paper. Maybe you read an article this morning that you wanted to reference, but left the paper on your kitchen table?
Our e-edition was created specifically for you. The e-edition is a digital version of the printed edition displayed in the same way as what rolls off our printing presses. It also includes a searchable database of content in each edition, something you can't get with a print edition.
This great tool is available to all WiscNews.com Digital Plus members and all print subscribers have access to the e-edition. If you're a Digital Basic member with WiscNews.com, consider upgrading to a package that includes the e-edition.
Also, don't forget to sign up for our email newsletters. Our email newsletters let you choose the type of news that interests you most and we'll send you regular content that matches your taste.
We're glad you're a member and happy to be partners in our communities.
