Our news team experienced a busy week with breaking news last week.
From news about a second drowning in the Wisconsin River near Wisconsin Dells this summer and sex assault charges filed in a waterpark incident, to damage from a strong thunderstorm that rolled through Juneau County and an alleged drunken driver whose car went airborne before crashing into a woman's bedroom near Columbus, our reporters tracked the latest news every step of the way.
In addition to reporting what happened, we've also been able to provide deeper insight into breaking news incidents with follow-up coverage, such as a report published Wednesday by reporter Peter Culver about a family's struggle to come to terms with how their 7-year-old girl was killed in a family campground while walking to a pool. Reporter Brad Allen also spoke with officials across the region about safety for those who engage in activities on the area's rivers and in waterparks in two articles that preceded last week's drowning and waterpark incidents.
These important local news stories always have been part of our news coverage, but now you can learn about them sooner than ever before. Also, don't forget to look for follow-up articles that take a deeper look at the issues at play during breaking news incidents.
How can you learn about breaking news as it happens? The WiscNews smartphone app for Android and Apple phones can send you notifications about breaking news. You also can sign up to receive breaking news in your email through our WiscNews newsletters. Our email newsletters let you choose the type of news that interests you most and we'll send you regular content that matches your taste, including breaking news.
We're glad you're a member and happy to be partners in our communities.
