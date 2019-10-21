Submit calendar event

Did you know you can submit a calendar event for both the printed edition of the paper and our website? Just log in and go to wiscnews.com/calendar.

As community newspapers in the region, the member publications of WiscNews.com strive to provide the news and information that matters most to our readers.

While most news stories in the paper are written by professional journalists, there is a host of other community information in our publications that is written by and for members of the community. 

These may include Around Town Calendar events, announcements, press releases about matters of community importance or letters to the editor expressing an opinion. 

We welcome submissions of content to be printed and shared online in our publications.

To participate, information may be sent to one of the following:

CALENDAR SUBMISSIONS

    wiscnews.com/calendar

    (You must be logged in to WiscNews.com to submit a calendar item)

SPORTS TIPS, SCORES, SUBMISSIONS

    sports@wiscnews.com

BARABOO NEWS REPUBLIC

News tips, press releases, general inquiries:

    bnr-news@wiscnews.com

    Submit a Press Release

    Submit a letter to the editor

 

BEAVER DAM DAILY CITIZEN

News tips, press releases, general inquiries: 

    dc-news@wiscnews.com

    Submit a press release

    Submit a letter to the editor

PORTAGE DAILY REGISTER

News tips, press releases, general inquiries: 

    pdr-news@wiscnews.com

    Submit a Press Release

    Submit a letter to the editor

We're glad you're a member and happy to be partners in our communities.

Todd Krysiak is Regional Editor for Capital Newspapers. He can be reached at tkrysiak@wiscnews.com or 608-745-3503.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.