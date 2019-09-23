In December, WiscNews.com launched our Weekend Edition with new weekly features pages and sports offerings, all anchored by an A1 in-depth report.
Since then, our reporters have investigated how prison inmates on felony charges who cannot vote still are counted toward local populations when legislative districts are drawn, examined how private school vouchers have impacted public school funding, seen how the growth of ATV sales has impacted highway traffic as the off-road vehicles move on roads, looked into how prevalent issues of domestic violence are in the region and resources available to victims, shared the growth of non-contact boxing programs help those suffering from Parkinson's disease maintain mobility, and much more.
In-depth reporting from Wiscnews.com in 2019
As summer fades away, Wisconsin vineyards are preparing to harvest acres of the sweet fruit that hangs from their lush green vines.
Michelle Roth Baade lost the job.
It is the start of football season, but you are more likely to see a help wanted sign in a window than a Packers sign throughout Wisconsin. Th…
The Friday Night Lights are back on with student-athletes taking the gridiron for the 2019 season.
An ongoing driver shortage in the transportation industry has grown into a crisis that Wisconsin school bus companies are attempting to mitiga…
Flooding hit the region hard in August and September 2018, with heavy and constant rains destroying homes, raising water levels, washing out r…
Wisconsin, like the rest of the world, is experiencing the effects of climate change. More frequent and severe storms, heat waves, wildfires a…
If you ask anyone to tell you the signature drink of Wisconsin, answers will split pretty evenly down the middle on two options: beer and the …
IN DEPTH: Incarcerated parents learn to live away from their children while remaining relevant to families
Marcus and Jasson Jr. can’t wait to wrestle with their dad.
As businesses fled downtowns in communities all over Wisconsin in favor of sprawling shopping districts in the 1990s and early 2000s, small gr…
Locations erected in honor of notable people tell the stories of their contribution to society.
Tereza Snyder had a background in art, but her career was in programming. The former was her passion, but the latter was her profession, and i…
Had Sesalie Dixon not been in a hostile long-term relationship with her volatile and controlling boyfriend, her mother believes she still woul…
This weekend falls smack dab in the middle of summer, practically begging people to fire up the grill, grab a cold beverage and relax before t…
The sun is shining and the mosquitoes are out. That can only mean one thing: It’s grilling season.
Wisconsin school districts are taking a multi-faceted approach to addressing mental health concerns of students.
Year after year, Wisconsin's road are rated among the worst in the nation, according to US News rankings of the "best" states to live in, and …
Nursing homes are stretching every dollar possible to make up for the shortfall in the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rate.
Peter Warning pointed to the “156-L” written above his office door to illustrate what’s different about school safety in Portage.
March Lambrecht began his upholstery career 40 years ago.
In Wisconsin, a state rich with LGBT history, some communities outside the major hubs of Madison and Milwaukee can fall by the wayside, and in…
It starts with a mission.
Phil Jennings and Peter Menet flew Black Hawk helicopters while serving in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
John Rodgers took up the hobby of beekeeping because he wanted to produce fermented honey, otherwise known as mead. That was 10 years ago.
Which came first, the chicken or the egg?
District Administrator Tom Benson said the breakfast program at the School District of Reedsburg evolved over the years.
Facing a dwindling and aging membership, service club leaders are asking themselves two questions: What happened? And what’s next?
When life hands you cucumbers, make pickles.
Spring has arrived, and along with it comes the urge to get on the open road.
Another group of students in Wisconsin is falling behind its peers academically, according to a nonpartisan research firm, and local school di…
Body cameras for police have emerged over the past few years as the next standard tool in an officer’s arsenal alongside the gun and the badge.
Half of new businesses in America fail within their first five years, according to U.S. Small Business Administration.
Tyler Huebner grew up in Iowa. While attending an event in middle school, he saw two wind turbines helping power a building.
This winter gave area farmers as many twists and turns as it could with a green Christmas, polar vortex and flooding.
When a special committee began examining whether to shrink the Sauk County Board in 2017, a county attorney advising the panel described the b…
Every day, Portage Police Sgt. Ben Neumann’s son asks his K-9 partner, Ares, to help drop him off at school.
With apologies to Charles Dickens and his "Tale of Two Cities," for downtowns across the United States, it is both the best of times and the w…
As the daughter of a military service member, Bridget Christenson moved often during her youth. Adjusting to new towns, new people and new dai…
With national retailers and municipalities at odds over tax bills, legislators are working to clarify the rules for assessing big-box stores’ value.
It was a gloomy winter Thursday morning, but the aroma of chocolate and spices brightened up the memory cafe’s atmosphere.
In November, two cities and 16 counties in Wisconsin held advisory referendums for legalizing marijuana. Although non-binding, the results sho…
Wisconsin lawmakers are attempting to address the state's lax drunken driving laws.
The statewide private school voucher program covers tuition costs for students who meet certain requirements, redirecting millions in tax dollars from public schools to the area’s participating private schools.
Having clean water is not something people always can take for granted.
Pardeeville High School’s drama club students have spent hours after school sorting costumes, boxing props and knocking the dust out of shoes.
Susan Baumann-Duren has a dream.
Nick Pogorelec’s goals when graduating from Beaver Dam High School in 2013 did not include becoming a teacher or returning to Beaver Dam.
Ken Nolden first invested in two automatic milking robots 8 years ago at his 150-cow dairy operation in Rock Springs, Narrows Dairy.
Like other Dodge County Board members, District 26 Supervisor Thomas Nickel represents roughly 2,600 people.
Whether it’s for a quick cup before heading off to work, or a relaxing brew to settle in on the weekend, coffee is enjoyed daily by millions o…
Wisconsin Archaeological Society President Kurt Sampson’s fascination with Native American Mound Culture began when he was in third grade.
