BAR_NWRP_080319_01_A_001_00_01_NW_A001

In December, WiscNews.com launched our Weekend Edition with new weekly features pages and sports offerings, all anchored by an A1 in-depth report. 

Since then, our reporters have investigated how prison inmates on felony charges who cannot vote still are counted toward local populations when legislative districts are drawn, examined how private school vouchers have impacted public school funding, seen how the growth of ATV sales has impacted highway traffic as the off-road vehicles move on roads, looked into how prevalent issues of domestic violence are in the region and resources available to victims, shared the growth of non-contact boxing programs help those suffering from Parkinson's disease maintain mobility, and much more.

In-depth reporting from Wiscnews.com in 2019

+7
IN DEPTH: Buddy up to the butcher
Regional news
alert top story

IN DEPTH: Buddy up to the butcher

  • KELLY SIMON ksimon@wiscnews.com
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

This weekend falls smack dab in the middle of summer, practically begging people to fire up the grill, grab a cold beverage and relax before t…

These important investigative and in-depth stories only are possible due to your support. Packaged with additional Health and Home content as well as all of the local daily news content you expect from your local newspaper, our Weekend Edition places a lot of information at your fingertips. 

We're glad you're a member and happy to be partners in our communities.

Todd Krysiak is Regional Editor for Capital Newspapers. He can be reached at tkrysiak@wiscnews.com or 608-745-3503.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.