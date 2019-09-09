As a member of WiscNews.com, you are part of a growing movement.
Informed citizens who regularly read the news undoubtedly have heard that newspapers are struggling. While the economics of our industry remain in flux, one thing you may not be aware of is that our readership is larger than at any time in history.
In August, WiscNews.com generated 3.05 million page views from nearly 500,000 unique visitors. The staggering numbers are not an anomaly. Each month for the past year, WiscNews.com has averaged more than 2.6 million page views from almost 350,000 unique visitors. No other outlet in our area can come close to matching that kind of local audience.
While the eight print publications that make up WiscNews.com, including the Baraboo News Republic, Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, Portage Daily Register, Columbus Journal, Juneau County Star-Times, Reedsburg Times-Press, Sauk Prairie Eagle and Wisconsin Dells Events may have a smaller print audience now than they did 30 years ago, I can confidently say 500,000 people were not reading these publications each month in print.
This huge online audience shows just how important what we do is to these readers. Your membership supports our work to bring important local news to all of these people -- and you.
We're glad you're a member and happy to be partners in our communities.
