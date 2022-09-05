La Crosse Logan (2-1) at Reedsburg (3-0)

The Rangers and Beavers are both coming off big wins to begin Mississippi Valley Conference play. The Rangers used a run-heavy offensive attack with 457 yards and six touchdowns in a 43-29 victory over Sparta. Eli Reynolds ran for 269 yards and three touchdowns while Johnny Leaver had 188 yards and three touchdowns to lead Logan. Meanwhile, the Beavers put on a power attack led by Devin Judd with 201 yards and two touchdowns to beat La Crosse Central 28-26.