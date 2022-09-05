 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse Logan (2-1) at Reedsburg (3-0)

Devin Judd

Reedsburg senior Devin Judd follows the lead block of classmate Connor Sukup during an Aug. 26 game against Sauk Prairie at Millennium Field in Reedsburg.

The Rangers and Beavers are both coming off big wins to begin Mississippi Valley Conference play. The Rangers used a run-heavy offensive attack with 457 yards and six touchdowns in a 43-29 victory over Sparta. Eli Reynolds ran for 269 yards and three touchdowns while Johnny Leaver had 188 yards and three touchdowns to lead Logan. Meanwhile, the Beavers put on a power attack led by Devin Judd with 201 yards and two touchdowns to beat La Crosse Central 28-26.

