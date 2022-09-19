 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse Logan (2-3) at Baraboo (4-1)

Isaac Pelland1

Baraboo junior Isaac Pelland plows through a pair of Holmen defenders during a Mississippi Valley Conference game on Sept. 9.

The high-flying Thunderbirds put their four-game winning streak on the line against a Rangers team coming off back-to-back losses. Baraboo didn't look pretty committing five turnovers last week, but the T-Birds' ground game got the job done churning out 324 yards and two scores on 47 carries, including 164 on 12 touches from Ben Burgess. Logan was held scoreless over the final 16-plus minutes and faded down the stretch in a 42-18 loss to Onalaska last week. Johnny Leaver had 139 total yards, including 79 yards rushing on 16 carries, in the loss.

