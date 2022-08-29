Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) at Lodi (2-0)

The Capitol Conference looks to be one of the toughest conferences in the area with the Warriors and Blue Devils both eying the top spot. Lodi has ridden a high-powered offense to back-to-back wins, including a 45-38 shootout victory over McFarland last week, and is averaging 41 points per game. Lakeside Lutheran meanwhile edged out WIAA Division 5 power Lake Country Lutheran, 10-7, after a late Karsten Grundahl field goal.
Sean Davis
Regional Sports Reporter
Regional Sports Reporter
