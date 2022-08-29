 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) at Lodi (2-0)

  • 0
Lodi-Lakeside Lutheran football photo

Lodi's Mason Lane completes a pass during practice last fall. The junior has helped fuel the Blue Devils' high-scoring start, racking up 423 total yards and three scores in last week's win over McFarland.

The Capitol Conference looks to be one of the toughest conferences in the area with the Warriors and Blue Devils both eying the top spot. Lodi has ridden a high-powered offense to back-to-back wins, including a 45-38 shootout victory over McFarland last week, and is averaging 41 points per game. Lakeside Lutheran meanwhile edged out WIAA Division 5 power Lake Country Lutheran, 10-7, after a late Karsten Grundahl field goal.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News