Lakeside Lutheran at Columbus boys basketball, 7:30 p.m. Friday

A.J. Uttech1

Columbus’ A.J. Uttech goes up for the shot over Lake Country Lutheran’s Alex Johnson during a WIAA Division 3 regional final game in the 2020-21 season.

The Cardinals look to avenge a lopsided loss to open the New Year when they host the Warriors in a key Capitol North Conference clash. Columbus, which entered the week 10-4 overall and 3-2 in Capitol North play, had won six of its last seven games, including an 80-66 win over Fall River, ranked No. 2 in last week's Division 5 state poll. Lakeside Lutheran, which entered the week 14-1 and 4-1 in league play, won the first meeting 62-44 on Jan. 6.

