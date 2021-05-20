LANDERS: My battle with anxiety

After I retired from policing in 2010, I sought help for my anxiety as I struggled with a career change. Little things like giving a lecture, attending a meeting, or even driving to work was sometimes very difficult for me to do as my anxiety would start, even as I did these things a thousand times. Even as I sought help, I wasn’t honest and downplayed how my anxiety impacted me. I spoke with several counselors, tried various therapies, relaxation techniques, even tried hypnotism. None if it really worked, and I continued to struggle with an uncontrolled fear of something I could not explain.

It was only through being completely honest with myself that helped me make great improvements. Being open and talking about it has been great therapy and has lead my anxiety to diminish considerably. I would say I am a pretty high-functioning anxiety sufferer thanks to my support system and my personal acceptance. My greatest support of all comes from my patient wife, Karen, who has been incredibly understanding of my mental health.