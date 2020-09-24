LAUNDRIE: Circling a life through Devil's Lake

Turkey buzzards and distant birds show off their aerial acrobatics. My favorite time to visit the park is in spring when we can park in the CCC parking lot and step outside to witness the return of the spectacular great blue herons. Their rookery in the towering pines consists of over 50 nests. The viewer is awestruck by the herons’ size, over four feet tall, and how they can land on the tiniest of branches. “Whitewash” covers the area and the quanks and raucous bird calls are deafening.

Whereas I’ve never been lucky enough to witness an adult regurgitate a mushy fish to its young, I have witnessed a spine-chilling sight. It was late spring and the young were close to fledging. A mass of 20 or so turkey vultures waited in nearby trees. I imagine they hoped that a youngster would launch itself out of the nest. Without the protection of its parent, the vulture could attack. I left early that day, but the ominous feeling has remained in my memory.

I think of the herons as Frank and I pause to read a sign explaining the lake’s name. Set-tlers brought with them superstitions about spirits that dwelled in nature. Unexplained noises (herons?) echoed off of the bluffs and added to the mystical aura of the gorge. Thinking in terms of evil spirits, people would soon corrupt the name “Spirit Lake” to “Devil’s Lake.”