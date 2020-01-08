Lawmaker task force urges $10M for clean water initiatives (copy)

Time is running out for action this year. The Legislature is expected to be in session only a handful of days this spring, adjourning perhaps as early as February.

Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, said in a statement that the governor was glad to see lawmakers following his lead on water pollution.

Evers declared 2019 the "Year of Clean Drinking Water" when he came into office last year. He released his own report earlier Wednesday touting his administration's efforts to improve water quality.

Evers' report noted that the state Department of Resources has started drawing up restrictions on manure and fertilizer in areas prone to groundwater pollution and is developing standards for PFAS, chemicals found in firefighting foam. The report added that the DNR also is working on educating people about the health hazards of lead pipes and developing a program to forgive loans for replacing such pipes.

"Tens of thousands of people in Wisconsin are afraid to turn on their tap to drink water," Evers is quoted as saying in the report. "That is unacceptable, and we must fix it."