Lawsuit seeks release of Wisconsin inmates due to virus

The ACLU asked the Supreme Court to order Evers and Department of Corrections officials to reduce the prison population to a level where social distancing is possible. The lawsuit does not call for a specific number of inmates to be released.

Evers has already ordered a stop to new admissions at the state prisons and the transfer of any inmates from other facilities, including county jails. He has also suspended visitation and paused work release programs. Those moves have removed 304 inmates, the lawsuit said.

The corrections department has also said it will release 1,148 people with nonviolent misdemeanors who were being held on probation or parole violations. They were also releasing an unspecified number of nonviolent prisoners with less than a year left on their sentences.

As of April 3, there were more than 23,000 adult inmates in the Wisconsin prison system, which is more than 5,000 above design capacity, according to the Department of Corrections. Every medium security prison was over capacity as were four of five maximum security prisons.

"Wisconsin's overcrowded prisons are a ticking time bomb that threatens the health of all Wisconsinites, especially people of color who are disproportionately impacted by mass incarceration," Chris Ott, executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, said in a statement.