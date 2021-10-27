Learn to build a campfire

Hunting big-game trophies will require some to stay outside during hazardous weather conditions. During extended excursions, building a quality campfire can be beneficial for warming up and cooking hot meals.
If you plan to take extended hunting trips, knowing the rules about making a fire and dealing with it safely are critical.
Gear to build
a campfireGone are the days of rubbing two sticks together to get a fire started. Modern hunters have the conveniences of packing tools that will quickly ignite their campfire, even during wet conditions. The experts at Scouting Magazine recommend bringing along a sharp knife, a folding saw and a small hatchet.
When selecting wood for a fire, you should cut an arm thick limb from a downed tree. Touch the center of the wood to your cheek and ensure it feels dry. Try to avoid freshly cut branches that smell damp as they will inhibit your efforts.
Use your hatchet to reach the driest sections of the fire starter and slice off thin sections to use as fuel.
Building the fireIf you’re making a fire while it’s raining, it’s essential to prepare the wood under a tarp to ensure it remains dry. Next, follow these instructions for a triumphant finale.
Use two 1-inch-thick sticks about six inches apart on the ground. Apply pencil-thin sticks across the base.
Place your thin wafer shavings on top of the support sticks, allowing space for airflow.
Next, place fine, split kindling across the support sticks parallel to one another, leaving space in between.
Apply a match directly under the tinder. Wait for the first flame to appear before adding more wood shavings. Wait to add more fuel to the fire until there is a reliable blaze, produced on the raised base.
When cooking mealsIf you plan to cook the game you acquire, while on your hunting trips, make sure to do so safely. Invest in sharp knives to assist in skinning your meals and a digital thermometer to check the meat’s temperature accurately.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention warns hunters of a disease called trichinellosis, which results from eating undercooked wild game. The condition develops when people eat raw meat that is infected with trichinella larvae. The acid found in our stomachs will quickly dissolve a hard cyst around the eggs, which ultimately releases live worms into a host