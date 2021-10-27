Learn to build a campfire

Hunting big-game trophies will require some to stay outside during hazardous weather conditions. During extended excursions, building a quality campfire can be beneficial for warming up and cooking hot meals.

If you plan to take extended hunting trips, knowing the rules about making a fire and dealing with it safely are critical.

Gear to build

a campfireGone are the days of rubbing two sticks together to get a fire started. Modern hunters have the conveniences of packing tools that will quickly ignite their campfire, even during wet conditions. The experts at Scouting Magazine recommend bringing along a sharp knife, a folding saw and a small hatchet.

When selecting wood for a fire, you should cut an arm thick limb from a downed tree. Touch the center of the wood to your cheek and ensure it feels dry. Try to avoid freshly cut branches that smell damp as they will inhibit your efforts.

Use your hatchet to reach the driest sections of the fire starter and slice off thin sections to use as fuel.