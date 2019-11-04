Learning lacrosse

Sixth-graders Natalie Schaalma and Emmett Graff battle for control of the ball as Matthew Lininger guards the goal Monday afternoon in Beaver Dam. The students were playing lacrosse as part of their physical education class at Beaver Dam Middle School. Students and everyone else will have to bundle up with snow and colder temperatures in the forecast.
