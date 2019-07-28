The Waupun American Legion team lost its groove, then found it late in Sunday’s Class A state tournament game against Neenah St. Mary Catholic in Westby.
Post 210 scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 5-4 lead over St. Mary Catholic. Then just four pitches into the bottom of the sixth, a rainstorm pressed pause on the third round, delaying the game until today. Waupun and St. Mary Catholic will pick things up at 2:30 p.m.
Caden Bronkhorst got the start on the hill for Waupun. He pitched every inning before the rain came and struck out three batters while giving up four earned runs on nine hits and two walks.
With runners on the corners and none out in the sixth, Caleb Sauer took home plate on a successful double steal. Keenan Westhuis, who entered as a pinch runner, then moved up two bases on a pair of groundouts to give Waupun a 5-4 lead.
Post 210 regained the advanced after St. Mary Catholic scored three runs in the fifth to go up 4-3.
Waupun 4, Waupaca 3
Waupun was down a run and down to its last out vs. Waupaca on Saturday, but the Wild Turkeys had hope with runners on second and third.
Caleb Sauer’s infield single drove in one run to ensure at least extra innings, then Baron Buchholz scored on an error to make extras moot by giving Post 210 a 4-3 victory.
Sauer went 3-for-4 to help Waupun advance to play St. Mary Catholic.
Post 210 was down 3-1 after Post 161 scored on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Keegan Hartgerink got his only hit of the contest in the home half of the inning when he delivered an RBI single to left field to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Hartgerink also reached first on an error by shortstop Kadin Wanty that allowed Jarrett Buchholz to cross home to make it 2-1 with two outs in the third inning.
WAUPUN 4, WAUPACA 3
Waupaca 101 010 0 — 3 9 4
Waupun 001 010 2 — 4 10 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): Paca — Adam Kennedy (L, 6.2-10-1-0-3). Waup — Ian VanWyk (W, 7-9-2-1-0).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Paca — Jack Menzies 3x4, Davis Levine 2x4, Justin Vaughn 2x3. 3B — Jack Erspamer. 2B — Davis Levine 2. Waup — Jarrett Buchholz 2x4, Caleb Sauer 3x4.
