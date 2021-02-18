Legislature should boost renewable energy in Wisconsin

We know common ground in the state government is hard to come by, but let us suggest something that really shouldn’t be difficult. We’d like to see the Legislature find ways to boost renewable energy in Wisconsin.

There are sound reasons for such an effort that should satisfy both conservatives and liberals. Renewable energy has traditionally been pitched as an environmental cause, and there are certainly benefits there. But the reality is that the advantages go far beyond tree-hugging. Renewable energy has the potential to be an economic driver, a source of new technological innovation, boosted tax revenue and jobs that are better suited to the coming decades’ changes than many others.

The efforts don’t need to be concentrated on large-scale projects like wind farms, either. While those are increasingly common sights in the Midwest, they aren’t the only option..

Vertical axis wind turbines can work in surprising locations. They’re less vulnerable to turbulence created by wind swirling around buildings, and some are even used as kinetic art. They tend to be a lot quieter than their gigantic cousins, too.